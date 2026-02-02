Silber, FRIWO & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|FRIWO
|+7,87 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|+7,78 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Nouveau Monde Graphite
|+6,85 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Eloro Resources
|-18,21 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
|-18,40 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Galiano Gold
|-18,69 %
|Rohstoffe
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Equinox Gold
|Rohstoffe
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Hecla Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|214
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Bitcoin
|40
|-
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|37
|Freizeit
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|35
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|29
|Rohstoffe
|Lang & Schwarz
|14
|Finanzdienstleistungen
FRIWO
Wochenperformance: +71,43 %
Platz 1
Apex Critical Metals Registered
Wochenperformance: -7,21 %
Platz 2
Nouveau Monde Graphite
Wochenperformance: -24,01 %
Platz 3
Eloro Resources
Wochenperformance: -22,80 %
Platz 4
BitMine Immersion Technologies Registered
Wochenperformance: -26,50 %
Platz 5
Galiano Gold
Wochenperformance: -33,88 %
Platz 6
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: +137,50 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -22,01 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -16,04 %
Platz 9
Equinox Gold
Wochenperformance: -25,29 %
Platz 10
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: -30,37 %
Platz 11
Hecla Mining
Wochenperformance: -38,16 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: -30,88 %
Platz 13
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -15,20 %
Platz 14
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -14,05 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: -13,27 %
Platz 17
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -8,54 %
Platz 18
