    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGFT Technologies AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu GFT Technologies
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Upcycle building behind the curtain, INITIATE with BUY

    BUY INITIATION: GFT’s recovery is under way, ahead of reported figures.

    GFT is emerging from an IT services downturn, with client demand finally re-accelerating. Reported figures still lag due to temporary company-specific and fx headwinds, masking the operational inflection. This disconnect creates an opportunity, in our view, with the share price still anchored near cycle lows. INITIATE with BUY.

    Quality is the bedrock. GFT is a banking specialist in one of the hardest IT verticals, where security, regulation and legacy stacks make execution risk the real cost. Long-standing tier-1 client relationships support repeat business, while consistently high workforce utilisation signals disciplined delivery and cost control. A broad hyperscaler and ISV partner ecosystem keeps GFT close to product roadmaps and client decisions. GFT is also embedding AI into delivery, supporting faster delivery and higher client ROI. This is reflected in a 14.3% average ROCE (2022-27e, eNuW).

    Growth is the upside. AI increases project volume, as it shifts the bottleneck to data flows, APIs and core platforms. That is exactly where GFT sits, with platform modernisation and cloud migration at the centre of its mix. There are real-world examples where AI-driven efficiency has expanded, not reduced, project scope. At several clients, GFT is now working with larger teams as additional projects clear the ROI hurdle.

    Two tangible levers add uplift: scaling smartshore delivery towards 40% by 2029 (from c. 20% today) mostly via the India hub, and a mix shift into high value-added services (c. 25% today, with up to 50% targeted by 2029), supported by bolt-on M&A.

    2025 is still masked by clean-up: Q4 should look similar to Q3 with only marginal reported growth, despite improving fx-adjusted trends. Excluding UK and Software Solutions, the core group is already running c.11% fx-adj. growth with c. 9% adj. EBIT margin in 2025e (eNuW). The UK reset and Software Solutions resizing should ease the drag into 2026.

    Valuation still prices in the noise. GFT trades at a 10% FCFY by 2027e (eNuW), supported by its capital light setup. As the clean-up in UK completes and market momentum feeds through reported figures, we see scope for a re-rating alongside recovering margins. Starting from a low-base in 2025e, the forecasted EPS CAGR into 2028e is at 26%.

    BUY, PT € 32, based on DCF.

    So handeln Sie das Kursziel

    Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 21,68, was eine Steigerung von +4,75% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
    Übernehmen
    Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
    Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.    Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
    Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
    Werbung Disclaimer


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Upcycle building behind the curtain, INITIATE with BUY BUY INITIATION: GFT’s recovery is under way, ahead of reported figures.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     