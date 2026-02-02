2026 to make the growth run-rate visible, chg.

- analyst change -

2025 should come in solid, but momentum has likely been capped by an unfavourable mix (below-normal performance fees, real-estate restructuring and softer interest income). With these drags fading and comps getting easier, 2026 should be the year where MLP’s underlying growth run-rate becomes more visible again. The improving setup is backed by a diversified advice platform and a large recurring revenue base (c.68% of sales), all supporting our BUY recommendation.

Looking at Q4 25, sales are expected to increase 2.4% yoy to € 298m (eCons: € 316m) supported by ongoing strength in wealth management (eNuW: +8% yoy before performance fees) and with P&C insurance premium volumes expected to grow steadily at c. 8% yoy. Notably, the increasing use of AI positions MLP as a pioneer in automated claims handling in P&C, delivering tangible benefits across stakeholders: customers benefit from significantly faster claims processing (end-to-end settlement possible within minutes), MLP consultants from improved service quality backed by centralised capabilities, and MLP itself from a leaner cost base following the termination of an external call centre and lower personnel requirements (previously directed at these tasks).