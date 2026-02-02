Strong Q4 results, yet another beat; BUY

FY25p group sales increased 10.9% yoy to € 189m (in line with eNuW and eCons), supported by a 28.1% jump in Cloud & Subscription to € 92.7m . Together with maintenance, overall recurring revenues came in at € 132m (+18% yoy), representing 70% of sales , 5pp more than in FY24, thus further improving visibility and scalability. Importantly, demand dynamics continued to recovery strongly in Q4, resulting in a 27% increased Cloud & Subscription order backlog of € 109m, while Cloud ARR expanded 28% to € 101m . This rebound in OI signals easing customer cautiousness and provides sound revenue coverage for FY26. At the same time, Consulting continued to grow moderately (+10.3% yoy), underlining the healthy pipeline and sustained project activity around the installed base. In accordance with management’s strategy, sales from Licenses further compressed to € 8.8m (-35.1% yoy), reflecting the clear focus on cloud and recurring revenues.

Fridays’ preliminary FY25 figures once again underlined the strength of ATOSS’ recurring revenue engine as well as an improving demand backdrop heading into FY26. In detail:

Profitability was once again exceptional despite ongoing investments into sales capacity, platform scaling and especially AI as EBIT came in at € 68.1m (eNuW: € 64.7m, eCons: € 64.3m), corresponding to a 36% margin, hereby exceeding the already lifted target of 34% by another 2pp but below FY24 (37%). The slight margin decline should however not be interpreted as operational weakness, as it reflects the aforementioned investments visible in slightly increased R&D (+0.1pp yoy) and sales ratios (+1.3pp yoy). A 40% margin in Q4 supports this, highlighting the earnings power and operating leverage of the business model.

Cash generation and balance sheet strength remain strong although back taxes and higher tax advances weighed on FCF, which came in at € 46.2m (eNuW: € 49.0m, eCons: € 48.7m). This leaves strong strategic flexibility given a net cash position of € 115m although organic growth alone remains sufficient to drive value creation with >50% ROICs.

Looking ahead, management guides for FY26 sales of € 215m (eNuW: € 214m, eCons: € 215m) and an EBIT margin of ≥32% (eNuW: 34.7%, eCons: 33.4%). Although factoring in ongoing growth investments, the margin target looks very conservative, in our view, leaving the possibility of a guidance upgrade in the cards, especially as the increasing share of high margin recurring revenues is driving scalability.

Overall, the FY25 prelims fully reinforce ATOSS’ positioning as a high-quality software compounder, combining double-digit growth, best-in-class margins and exceptional balance sheet strength. Trading at 28.6x FY26e forward PE (vs 5y average of 38.6x), the stock offers plenty upside potential, which is backed by our DCF based PT of € 152 - BUY.