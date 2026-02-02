Grammer AG Surpasses 2025 Earnings Forecast; Q4 EBIT Soars

GRAMMER AG exceeds its earnings forecast for 2025, with an operating EBIT of EUR 75.1 million, significantly above the previous year's EUR 41.6 million.

The company reports consolidated revenue of EUR 1.82 billion for 2025, slightly below the expected EUR 1.9 billion.

Operating EBIT in Q4 2025 was around EUR 25.1 million, a substantial increase from EUR 3.6 million in Q4 2024.

Revenue in Q4 2025 was EUR 434.3 million, slightly below Q4 2024's EUR 449.7 million.

The positive earnings development is mainly due to the fourth quarter, driven by restructuring, efficiency programs, and customer cost compensation, especially in the EMEA region.

Full annual financial statements will be published on March 27, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at Grammer is on 27.03.2026.

The price of Grammer at the time of the news was 6,6750EUR and was up +3,89 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,2000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,87 % since publication.





