Silber, Li-FT Power & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Florian Wiegan - picture alliance / Eibner-Pressefoto
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Li-FT Power
|+21,70 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Grammer
|+20,16 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Opera
|+18,70 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Eldorado Gold
|-12,21 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Verve Group Registered (A)
|-12,93 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|BFF Bank
|-40,10 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Viromed Medical
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|Monument Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|OHB
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|352
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DAX
|203
|-
|🥉
|Gold
|97
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|58
|Pharmaindustrie
|Borussia Dortmund
|41
|Freizeit
|Bitcoin
|36
|-
Li-FT Power
Wochenperformance: -31,64 %
Platz 1
Grammer
Wochenperformance: +27,42 %
Platz 2
Opera
Wochenperformance: +9,51 %
Platz 3
Eldorado Gold
Wochenperformance: -22,46 %
Platz 4
Verve Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -28,42 %
Platz 5
BFF Bank
Wochenperformance: -50,04 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +36,25 %
Platz 7
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +30,39 %
Platz 8
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +9,83 %
Platz 9
Monument Mining
Wochenperformance: -26,38 %
Platz 10
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -35,52 %
Platz 11
OHB
Wochenperformance: +63,28 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: -30,88 %
Platz 13
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,41 %
Platz 14
Gold
Wochenperformance: -13,27 %
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -9,68 %
Platz 16
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -2,69 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -15,20 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte