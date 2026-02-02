FORTEC Elektronik Names Henrik Christiansen as CFO & Board Member

Henrik Christiansen has been appointed as interim CFO and member of the Management Board of FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft effective February 2, 2026.

He has been managing finance and controlling since November 10, 2025, and will continue until the Executive Board is fully replaced by July 1, 2026.

Ulrich Ermel, COO and Member of the Executive Board, is currently managing day-to-day operations alongside Christiansen.

Christiansen brings over 30 years of experience in CFO and management roles, with expertise in M&A, restructuring, and digitalization.

The Supervisory Board believes Christiansen's leadership skills will contribute significantly to the stability and continuity of the FORTEC Group during the transition phase.

FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft, founded in 1984, operates as an international distributor and has subsidiaries in multiple countries, including Germany, Switzerland, and the USA.

The price of FORTEC Elektronik at the time of the news was 13,900EUR and was down -4,63 % compared with the previous day.





