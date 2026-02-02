NORMA Group Plans Shareholder Payouts, Delays AGM & Faces Investment Impairments

NORMA Group SE successfully completed the sale of its Water Management business unit on February 2, 2026.

The company plans to repay up to EUR 260 million from the sale proceeds to shareholders through various measures.

A full utilization of the existing authorization to acquire treasury shares will be implemented as part of the repayment strategy.

The Executive and Supervisory Boards intend to propose a capital reduction by share redemption at the Annual General Meeting, currently scheduled for May 21, 2026.

An impairment of EUR 102 million was identified for investments in EMEA, but it will not affect the operating EBIT or the planned capital return to shareholders.

The date of the Annual General Meeting may be postponed if necessary preparations are not completed in time.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,220EUR and was up +4,18 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.139,65PKT (+0,80 %).





