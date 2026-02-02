    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNORMA Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NORMA Group
    NORMA Group Plans Shareholder Payouts, Delays AGM & Faces Investment Impairments

    NORMA Group SE reshapes its portfolio and rewards investors: following the sale of its Water Management unit, the company plans a substantial return of capital to shareholders.

    Foto: NORMA Group
    • NORMA Group SE successfully completed the sale of its Water Management business unit on February 2, 2026.
    • The company plans to repay up to EUR 260 million from the sale proceeds to shareholders through various measures.
    • A full utilization of the existing authorization to acquire treasury shares will be implemented as part of the repayment strategy.
    • The Executive and Supervisory Boards intend to propose a capital reduction by share redemption at the Annual General Meeting, currently scheduled for May 21, 2026.
    • An impairment of EUR 102 million was identified for investments in EMEA, but it will not affect the operating EBIT or the planned capital return to shareholders.
    • The date of the Annual General Meeting may be postponed if necessary preparations are not completed in time.

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
