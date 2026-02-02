    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBayWa AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BayWa
    BayWa AG Engages Major Shareholders in Restructuring Talks

    BayWa AG is reassessing its restructuring path as shifting renewables markets reshape plans, financing talks intensify and timelines face potential revision.

    Foto: BayWa AG
    • BayWa AG's Executive Board is in precautionary talks with financing partners and major shareholders regarding potential adjustments to its restructuring concept.
    • Significant deviations in the business planning of BayWa r.e. AG are expected due to market developments in the renewable energy sector in the U.S. and Europe.
    • The planned sale of BayWa's stake in BayWa r.e. AG is still set for completion by the end of 2028, with no immediate impact on liquidity or operating business.
    • Adjustments to the business planning could affect the timetable for the publication of BayWa AG’s annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year, originally planned for April 30, 2026.
    • The Board of Management remains confident in successfully implementing the restructuring of BayWa AG.
    • No cash flows between BayWa AG and BayWa r.e. AG are planned until the sale of shares in 2028.

    The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 3,5725EUR and was up +5,54 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE0005194062WKN:519406





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
