ProSiebenSat.1 Media Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results
ProSiebenSat.1 enters 2026 under pressure: weaker TV ad markets, softer revenues, but deleveraging continues as the group prepares to confirm its 2025 results.
- ProSiebenSat.1 Group's preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is around EUR 405 million, below the target range's lower end of EUR 420 million.
- The challenging market environment in Germany, characterized by a decline in TV advertising investments, negatively impacted the company's earnings, especially in Q4.
- TV advertising investments in Germany decreased by approximately 4% to EUR 16.57 billion in 2025, affecting the company's business.
- Group revenues for 2025 are estimated at around EUR 3.68 billion, slightly below the previous year, with organic growth about 2% lower.
- Net financial debt is expected to decrease to approximately EUR 1.34 billion, maintaining a leverage ratio of 3.3x within the target range.
- The company will publish its final 2025 figures on March 26, 2026, with preliminary data subject to internal validation.
