ProSiebenSat.1 Media Announces Preliminary 2025 Financial Results

ProSiebenSat.1 Group's preliminary adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is around EUR 405 million, below the target range's lower end of EUR 420 million.

The challenging market environment in Germany, characterized by a decline in TV advertising investments, negatively impacted the company's earnings, especially in Q4.

TV advertising investments in Germany decreased by approximately 4% to EUR 16.57 billion in 2025, affecting the company's business.

Group revenues for 2025 are estimated at around EUR 3.68 billion, slightly below the previous year, with organic growth about 2% lower.

Net financial debt is expected to decrease to approximately EUR 1.34 billion, maintaining a leverage ratio of 3.3x within the target range.

The company will publish its final 2025 figures on March 26, 2026, with preliminary data subject to internal validation.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at ProSiebenSat.1 Media is on 26.03.2026.

The price of ProSiebenSat.1 Media at the time of the news was 5,1025EUR and was up +1,63 % compared with the previous day.

3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.136,05PKT (+0,78 %).





