    AT&S Achieves Positive Net Profit Again in Q3

    AT&S has turned the corner: after last year’s loss, the tech manufacturer now posts solid profits, stronger margins and robust growth driven by AI and high‑value applications.

    • AT&S achieved a positive net profit of €24 million in the third quarter of 2025/26, compared to a loss of €33 million in the previous year.
    • Revenue increased by 10% to €1.3 billion in the first three quarters of 2025/26, with a currency-adjusted growth of 16%.
    • EBITDA rose by 28% to €297 million, with an EBITDA margin of 22.6%, driven by higher volumes, cost optimization, and better pricing.
    • The company’s plants in Kulim and Leoben contributed significantly to growth, with new plants helping to increase revenue and profitability.
    • AT&S expects revenue of approximately €1.7 billion for 2025/26 and anticipates continued demand for high-value products, especially in AI and defense sectors, with an EBITDA margin of around 23%.
    • The company faces risks from raw material shortages, exchange rate fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions, which could impact future revenue and production capacity.

