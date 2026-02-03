AT&S Achieves Positive Net Profit Again in Q3
AT&S has turned the corner: after last year’s loss, the tech manufacturer now posts solid profits, stronger margins and robust growth driven by AI and high‑value applications.
- AT&S achieved a positive net profit of €24 million in the third quarter of 2025/26, compared to a loss of €33 million in the previous year.
- Revenue increased by 10% to €1.3 billion in the first three quarters of 2025/26, with a currency-adjusted growth of 16%.
- EBITDA rose by 28% to €297 million, with an EBITDA margin of 22.6%, driven by higher volumes, cost optimization, and better pricing.
- The company’s plants in Kulim and Leoben contributed significantly to growth, with new plants helping to increase revenue and profitability.
- AT&S expects revenue of approximately €1.7 billion for 2025/26 and anticipates continued demand for high-value products, especially in AI and defense sectors, with an EBITDA margin of around 23%.
- The company faces risks from raw material shortages, exchange rate fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions, which could impact future revenue and production capacity.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 03.02.2026.
