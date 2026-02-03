Sartorius Vz. Achieves Strong 2025 Profit Growth & Positive Outlook
In 2025, Sartorius strengthened its position with robust, profitable growth across both divisions, setting the stage for further margin expansion and solid gains in 2026.
Foto: Sartorius
- Sartorius achieved significant profitable growth in 2025, with sales revenue increasing by 7.6% to around €3.5 billion
- Both divisions contributed positively: strong growth in recurring consumables business and stabilization in equipment and instruments
- Underlying EBITDA margin rose by 1.7 percentage points to 29.7%, indicating improved profitability
- The company forecasts continued profitable growth for 2026, with sales growth between 5-9% and EBITDA margin slightly above 30%
- The Bioprocess Solutions Division grew by 9.5% in revenue, driven mainly by demand for consumables, with an EBITDA margin of 31.7%
- The Lab Products & Services Division showed resilience, with slight revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 21.5%, supported by new product launches and acquisitions
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Sartorius Vz. is on 16.02.2026.
The price of Sartorius Vz. at the time of the news was 237,20EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 237,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.585,58PKT (+1,41 %).
