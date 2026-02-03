Sartorius Vz. Achieves Strong 2025 Profit Growth & Positive Outlook

Sartorius achieved significant profitable growth in 2025, with sales revenue increasing by 7.6% to around €3.5 billion

Both divisions contributed positively: strong growth in recurring consumables business and stabilization in equipment and instruments

Underlying EBITDA margin rose by 1.7 percentage points to 29.7%, indicating improved profitability

The company forecasts continued profitable growth for 2026, with sales growth between 5-9% and EBITDA margin slightly above 30%

The Bioprocess Solutions Division grew by 9.5% in revenue, driven mainly by demand for consumables, with an EBITDA margin of 31.7%

The Lab Products & Services Division showed resilience, with slight revenue growth and an EBITDA margin of 21.5%, supported by new product launches and acquisitions

