Sartorius Stedim Biotech Achieves Profitable Growth in 2025 & Outlook

Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieved a 9.6% increase in sales revenue in 2025, reaching €2,967 million in constant currencies

The company's underlying EBITDA rose by 17.3% to €914 million, with an improved margin of 30.8%

Net profit increased by 26.7% to €428 million, and earnings per share grew to €4.40

Sales growth was driven mainly by high-margin recurring consumables, with all regions contributing significantly

The company expanded its global infrastructure, investing €393 million in research and production capacities

For 2026, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects sales growth of 6-10% in constant currencies, with an EBITDA margin slightly above 31%

The next important date, quarterly report, at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 16.02.2026.

The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 187,60EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 187,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.





