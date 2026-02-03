Sartorius Stedim Biotech Achieves Profitable Growth in 2025 & Outlook
In 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivered robust growth, stronger profitability, and bold investments—setting the stage for another year of expansion in 2026.
Foto: Sartorius AG
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieved a 9.6% increase in sales revenue in 2025, reaching €2,967 million in constant currencies
- The company's underlying EBITDA rose by 17.3% to €914 million, with an improved margin of 30.8%
- Net profit increased by 26.7% to €428 million, and earnings per share grew to €4.40
- Sales growth was driven mainly by high-margin recurring consumables, with all regions contributing significantly
- The company expanded its global infrastructure, investing €393 million in research and production capacities
- For 2026, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects sales growth of 6-10% in constant currencies, with an EBITDA margin slightly above 31%
The next important date, quarterly report, at Sartorius Stedim Biotech is on 16.02.2026.
The price of Sartorius Stedim Biotech at the time of the news was 187,60EUR and was up +0,05 % compared with the previous
day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 187,70EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
-0,67 %
-12,93 %
-12,74 %
-12,17 %
-14,20 %
-45,87 %
-50,29 %
+205,20 %
+3.289,44 %
