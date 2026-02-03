    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSartorius Stedim Biotech AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
    Sartorius Stedim Biotech Achieves Profitable Growth in 2025 & Outlook

    In 2025, Sartorius Stedim Biotech delivered robust growth, stronger profitability, and bold investments—setting the stage for another year of expansion in 2026.

    • Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieved a 9.6% increase in sales revenue in 2025, reaching €2,967 million in constant currencies
    • The company's underlying EBITDA rose by 17.3% to €914 million, with an improved margin of 30.8%
    • Net profit increased by 26.7% to €428 million, and earnings per share grew to €4.40
    • Sales growth was driven mainly by high-margin recurring consumables, with all regions contributing significantly
    • The company expanded its global infrastructure, investing €393 million in research and production capacities
    • For 2026, Sartorius Stedim Biotech expects sales growth of 6-10% in constant currencies, with an EBITDA margin slightly above 31%

