    Siltronic AG Achieves 2025 Goals Despite Challenging Conditions

    Despite headwinds in pricing, FX and product mix, Siltronic AG closed 2025 on target, lifting wafer volumes, protecting margins and strengthening cash flow discipline.

    • Siltronic AG achieved its 2025 targets despite challenging market conditions, with preliminary sales of EUR 1,347 million, down 4.7% year-over-year
    • EBITDA reached EUR 317 million with a margin of 23.5%, within the guidance range of 22-24%, despite negative effects from prices, product mix, and exchange rates
    • The sales decline was mainly due to the closure of the SD line and inventory effects, but wafer volume sold increased, supported by higher demand for 300 mm products
    • Capital expenditure decreased significantly to EUR 369 million, improving net cash flow to EUR -85 million, despite ongoing investments in the new Singapore fab
    • Q4 2025 sales were EUR 372 million, with EBITDA of EUR 86 million and a margin of 23.3%, driven by delivery shifts from Q3 2025 into Q4 2025
    • Market challenges are expected to persist in 2026, including price pressure, FX effects, and inventory issues, with the full impact of the SD line closure to be reflected in the year's performance

