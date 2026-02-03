Steyr Motors Surges with Double-Digit Growth in 2025 & Bright 2026 Outlook

Steyr Motors AG achieved a revenue of EUR 48.5 million in 2025, marking a 16.4% increase from the previous year.

The company's growth was driven by both Civil (EUR 19.6 million) and Defense (EUR 28.8 million) segments, alongside increased sales in spare parts and engineering.

Steyr Motors reported an EBIT of EUR 5.8 million with an EBIT margin of 11.9%, and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 7.0 million with a margin of 14.5%.

The company signed multiple new contracts, including a significant multi-year agreement for 750 engines in the Asian marine market, enhancing its international presence.

For 2026, Steyr Motors expects revenue to rise to EUR 75-95 million and an EBIT margin of at least 15%, driven by sales activities in Asia, MENA, and North America.

The company is pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, with M&A activities already in advanced stages, and anticipates accelerated growth in 2026.

The next important date, Hamburg Investor Days (HIT) (February 4 – 5, 2026), at Steyr Motors is on 04.02.2026.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 43,05EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.





