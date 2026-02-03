Steyr Motors Surges with Double-Digit Growth in 2025 & Bright 2026 Outlook
Steyr Motors shifts into a higher gear: rising revenues, stronger margins, and bold global expansion plans set the pace for an ambitious 2026.
- Steyr Motors AG achieved a revenue of EUR 48.5 million in 2025, marking a 16.4% increase from the previous year.
- The company's growth was driven by both Civil (EUR 19.6 million) and Defense (EUR 28.8 million) segments, alongside increased sales in spare parts and engineering.
- Steyr Motors reported an EBIT of EUR 5.8 million with an EBIT margin of 11.9%, and an adjusted EBIT of EUR 7.0 million with a margin of 14.5%.
- The company signed multiple new contracts, including a significant multi-year agreement for 750 engines in the Asian marine market, enhancing its international presence.
- For 2026, Steyr Motors expects revenue to rise to EUR 75-95 million and an EBIT margin of at least 15%, driven by sales activities in Asia, MENA, and North America.
- The company is pursuing both organic and inorganic growth strategies, with M&A activities already in advanced stages, and anticipates accelerated growth in 2026.
The next important date, Hamburg Investor Days (HIT) (February 4 – 5, 2026), at Steyr Motors is on 04.02.2026.
The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 43,05EUR and was up +1,65 % compared with the previous day.
