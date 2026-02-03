Exasol Significantly Improves Results and Strengthens Business in Focus Industries

Exasol significantly improved its financial results in 2025, with EBITDA reaching EUR 4.1 million, more than doubling from EUR 2.0 million the previous year.

Revenue increased by 5.6% to EUR 41.8 million, driven partly by one-time hardware and services revenue of EUR 4.1 million.

ARR in focus industries grew by 10.1% to EUR 26.7 million, now representing 68% of total ARR, up from 57%.

Group net income rose sharply to EUR 3.1 million from EUR 0.2 million, and the equity ratio increased to 34.2%.

Strategic initiatives included realigning European sales structures for better industry focus and advancing AI and cloud innovations, such as the Lakehouse Turbo solution and AI integration.

For 2026, Exasol expects mid-single-digit ARR growth, EBITDA between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million, and a slight revenue decline due to reduced hardware and services revenue.

The price of EXASOL at the time of the news was 2,7900EUR and was up +0,36 % compared with the previous day.






