    Exasol Significantly Improves Results and Strengthens Business in Focus Industries

    In 2025, Exasol delivered a strong financial turnaround, sharpened its strategic focus, and set the stage for sustainable, innovation-led growth.

    Exasol Significantly Improves Results and Strengthens Business in Focus Industries
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Exasol significantly improved its financial results in 2025, with EBITDA reaching EUR 4.1 million, more than doubling from EUR 2.0 million the previous year.
    • Revenue increased by 5.6% to EUR 41.8 million, driven partly by one-time hardware and services revenue of EUR 4.1 million.
    • ARR in focus industries grew by 10.1% to EUR 26.7 million, now representing 68% of total ARR, up from 57%.
    • Group net income rose sharply to EUR 3.1 million from EUR 0.2 million, and the equity ratio increased to 34.2%.
    • Strategic initiatives included realigning European sales structures for better industry focus and advancing AI and cloud innovations, such as the Lakehouse Turbo solution and AI integration.
    • For 2026, Exasol expects mid-single-digit ARR growth, EBITDA between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million, and a slight revenue decline due to reduced hardware and services revenue.

    The next important date, Report on the preliminary figures for the 2025 fiscal year, at EXASOL is on 03.02.2026.

