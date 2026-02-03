Silber, Teradyne & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Teradyne
|+20,52 %
|Halbleiter
|🥈
|Palantir
|+12,25 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Hyperliquid Strategies
|+10,13 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Voltabox
|-6,84 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Vista Energy SAB de CV (A)
|-8,35 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Rambus
|-16,09 %
|Hardware
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Palantir
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Hecla Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Ambev
|Getränke/Tabak
|Alibaba Group
|Einzelhandel
|Schaeffler
|Fahrzeugindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|359
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Gold
|116
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|54
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|35
|Rohstoffe
|NORMA Group
|32
|Maschinenbau
|Viromed Medical
|31
|Gesundheitswesen
Teradyne
Wochenperformance: +29,27 %
Platz 1
Palantir
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Platz 2
Hyperliquid Strategies
Wochenperformance: +52,35 %
Platz 3
Voltabox
Wochenperformance: -14,75 %
Platz 4
Vista Energy SAB de CV (A)
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Platz 5
Rambus
Wochenperformance: -17,53 %
Platz 6
Palantir
Wochenperformance: -1,40 %
Platz 7
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: -17,75 %
Platz 8
Hecla Mining
Wochenperformance: -22,68 %
Platz 9
Ambev
Wochenperformance: +0,85 %
Platz 10
Alibaba Group
Wochenperformance: -4,66 %
Platz 11
Schaeffler
Wochenperformance: -18,69 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: -24,26 %
Platz 13
Gold
Wochenperformance: -5,04 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,10 %
Platz 16
NORMA Group
Wochenperformance: +2,90 %
Platz 17
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +48,04 %
Platz 18
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte