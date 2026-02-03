    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsIuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30
    IuteGroup Boosts Platform Strategy with Iute Affinity & IuteCredit Bond 12%

    Iute Group is reshaping its platform strategy by embedding seamless insurance solutions via Iute Affinity, scaling digital protection services across its ecosystem.

    IuteGroup Boosts Platform Strategy with Iute Affinity & IuteCredit Bond 12%
    • Iute Group is enhancing its platform strategy by integrating insurance solutions through its subsidiary, Iute Affinity.
    • Iute Affinity acts as an operational infrastructure platform, facilitating the integration of third-party insurance products without assuming underwriting risk.
    • The subsidiary aims to professionalize and scale insurance services across the Group, distributing solutions via the Myiute superapp in collaboration with partners like Allianz Partners and UNIQA.
    • Iute Affinity will initially support existing markets and collaborate with insurtech partners to improve capabilities in digital underwriting and claims automation.
    • Alma Ribanovic, with over 20 years of experience, will lead Iute Affinity, focusing on embedding insurance into customer journeys without adding complexity.
    • The subsidiary plans to expand its insurance offerings, including subscription-based travel insurance and payment protection insurance for operations in Moldova and Bulgaria.

