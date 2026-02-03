IuteGroup Boosts Platform Strategy with Iute Affinity & IuteCredit Bond 12%

Iute Group is enhancing its platform strategy by integrating insurance solutions through its subsidiary, Iute Affinity.

Iute Affinity acts as an operational infrastructure platform, facilitating the integration of third-party insurance products without assuming underwriting risk.

The subsidiary aims to professionalize and scale insurance services across the Group, distributing solutions via the Myiute superapp in collaboration with partners like Allianz Partners and UNIQA.

Iute Affinity will initially support existing markets and collaborate with insurtech partners to improve capabilities in digital underwriting and claims automation.

Alma Ribanovic, with over 20 years of experience, will lead Iute Affinity, focusing on embedding insurance into customer journeys without adding complexity.

The subsidiary plans to expand its insurance offerings, including subscription-based travel insurance and payment protection insurance for operations in Moldova and Bulgaria.

