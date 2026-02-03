KSB Vz. Continues Strong Growth in 2025: A Promising Outlook
KSB SE & Co. KGaA closes 2025 with record-breaking momentum: orders and sales surpass €3 billion, profitability rises, and the pump specialist sets its sights on further growth in 2026.
- KSB SE & Co. KGaA reported provisional figures for the 2025 financial year, with order intake and sales revenue exceeding €3 billion.
- Order intake increased by 2.9% to €3,203 million, with the Pumps Segment showing the strongest growth at 6.1%.
- Sales revenue rose by 2.3% to €3,035 million, with significant growth in the Water market (17.0%).
- KSB expects EBIT to exceed the previous year, projected to be between €235 million and €265 million, including non-operating costs for SAP transition.
- The company anticipates continued growth in 2026 despite a challenging global economic environment.
- KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves, employing around 16,800 people and operating on five continents.
The next important date, Press release regarding the annual financial report, at KSB Vz. is on 03.02.2026.
The price of KSB Vz. at the time of the news was 1.082,50EUR and was down -1,59 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1.080,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,23 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.197,79PKT (+0,22 %).
