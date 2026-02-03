KSB Vz. Continues Strong Growth in 2025: A Promising Outlook

KSB SE & Co. KGaA reported provisional figures for the 2025 financial year, with order intake and sales revenue exceeding €3 billion.

Order intake increased by 2.9% to €3,203 million, with the Pumps Segment showing the strongest growth at 6.1%.

Sales revenue rose by 2.3% to €3,035 million, with significant growth in the Water market (17.0%).

KSB expects EBIT to exceed the previous year, projected to be between €235 million and €265 million, including non-operating costs for SAP transition.

The company anticipates continued growth in 2026 despite a challenging global economic environment.

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves, employing around 16,800 people and operating on five continents.

