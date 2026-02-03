    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtshGears AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu hGears
    hGears AG Group Exceeds 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Guidance; Cash Flow Impacted

    In 2025, the company modestly outperformed its own targets, delivering stronger revenues and EBITDA, resilient cash levels, and solid momentum in key e-mobility segments.

    • Preliminary revenue for 2025 is EUR 91.6 million, slightly above management’s guidance of EUR 87-90 million.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is EUR 1.4 million, exceeding the upper end of the guidance range of -EUR 1 million to +EUR 1 million.
    • Free cash flow for 2025 is EUR -3.3 million, impacted by a EUR 2.1 million reclassification from investing to financing activities.
    • The company’s cash and cash equivalents at year-end are EUR 8.7 million, slightly above expectations.
    • The results were driven by strong performance in the [e]-Mobility and e-Tools segments, partially offsetting weaker e-Bike market development.
    • The contract of CEO Sven Arend was extended by three years.

    The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,4900EUR and was down -4,79 % compared with the previous day.
    9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,34 % since publication.


