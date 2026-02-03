hGears AG Group Exceeds 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Guidance; Cash Flow Impacted
In 2025, the company modestly outperformed its own targets, delivering stronger revenues and EBITDA, resilient cash levels, and solid momentum in key e-mobility segments.
- Preliminary revenue for 2025 is EUR 91.6 million, slightly above management’s guidance of EUR 87-90 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 is EUR 1.4 million, exceeding the upper end of the guidance range of -EUR 1 million to +EUR 1 million.
- Free cash flow for 2025 is EUR -3.3 million, impacted by a EUR 2.1 million reclassification from investing to financing activities.
- The company’s cash and cash equivalents at year-end are EUR 8.7 million, slightly above expectations.
- The results were driven by strong performance in the [e]-Mobility and e-Tools segments, partially offsetting weaker e-Bike market development.
- The contract of CEO Sven Arend was extended by three years.
The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,4900EUR and was down -4,79 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,34 % since publication.
-6,37 %
-11,11 %
-13,92 %
-18,48 %
-16,90 %
-77,54 %
-94,49 %
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
