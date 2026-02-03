DAX, DaVita & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Paul Sakuma - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DaVita
|+22,43 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Appen
|+15,14 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Woodward
|+15,11 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Vitrolife
|-17,71 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|PayPal
|-17,94 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Gartner
|-25,64 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Zalando
|Einzelhandel
|EMP Metals
|Rohstoffe
|PayPal
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|250
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|203
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|PayPal
|102
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|69
|Pharmaindustrie
|Gold
|66
|Rohstoffe
|Almonty Industries
|58
|Rohstoffe
DaVita
Wochenperformance: +26,37 %
Wochenperformance: +26,37 %
Platz 1
Appen
Wochenperformance: +80,72 %
Wochenperformance: +80,72 %
Platz 2
Woodward
Wochenperformance: +12,68 %
Wochenperformance: +12,68 %
Platz 3
Vitrolife
Wochenperformance: -23,82 %
Wochenperformance: -23,82 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
Gartner
Wochenperformance: -40,62 %
Wochenperformance: -40,62 %
Platz 6
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -20,06 %
Wochenperformance: -20,06 %
Platz 7
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: +79,09 %
Wochenperformance: +79,09 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -21,90 %
Wochenperformance: -21,90 %
Platz 9
Zalando
Wochenperformance: -11,94 %
Wochenperformance: -11,94 %
Platz 10
EMP Metals
Wochenperformance: -39,83 %
Wochenperformance: -39,83 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,29 %
Wochenperformance: +0,29 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -24,26 %
Wochenperformance: -24,26 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Wochenperformance: -2,21 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: -5,04 %
Wochenperformance: -5,04 %
Platz 17
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +7,93 %
Wochenperformance: +7,93 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte