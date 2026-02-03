ams OSRAM sells sensor unit to Infineon for EUR 570M, boosts Digital Photonics leadership

ams OSRAM sells its non-optical analog/mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon for EUR 570 million in cash, expected to close in Q2 2026.

The divested business generated approximately EUR 220 million in annual revenue and EUR 60 million in adjusted EBITDA in 2025.

The sale will reduce ams OSRAM's pro-forma leverage ratio from 3.3 to 2.5, aiding in balance sheet deleveraging.

The transaction positions ams OSRAM as a leader in Digital Photonics, focusing on intelligent optical semiconductor technologies.

The company aims for mid-to-high single-digit revenue CAGR and ≥ 25% adjusted EBITDA by 2030, with free cash flow exceeding EUR 200 million.

ams OSRAM will continue to operate its traditional automotive lamps business, which provides stable cash flow to support semiconductor growth and debt service.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at ams-OSRAM is on 10.02.2026.

The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 9,1750EUR and was up +3,91 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,82 % since publication.





