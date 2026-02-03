ams-OSRAM Acquires Digital Photonics Leader After EUR 570M Sale to Infineon

ams OSRAM sells its non-optical analog/mixed-signal sensor business to Infineon for EUR 570 million in cash, aiming to reduce leverage and focus on Digital Photonics

The divestment will generate approximately EUR 220 million in revenue and EUR 60 million in EBITDA in 2025, with assets worth about EUR 130 million used to buy back or redeem bonds

The transaction will lower ams OSRAM’s pro-forma leverage ratio from 3.3 to 2.5, with total proceeds of around EUR 670 million contributing to debt reduction

The sale supports ams OSRAM’s strategic shift to become a leader in Digital Photonics, focusing on intelligent optical emitters and sensors for applications like AR, automotive, and AI data centers

The company’s 2030 financial targets include mid-to-high single-digit revenue CAGR, ≥25% EBITDA margin, and leverage ratio below 2, with ongoing investments in growth areas such as pixelated lighting and spectral sensing

Traditional automotive lamps will remain part of the portfolio, providing stable cash flow (~EUR 90 million annually) to fund growth and support debt reduction during the transition period

The next important date, quarterly report, at ams-OSRAM is on 10.02.2026.

The price of ams-OSRAM at the time of the news was 9,2200EUR and was up +4,42 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,1000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,30 % since publication.





