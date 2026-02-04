    StartseitevorwärtsWährungenvorwärtsEUR/USD WährungvorwärtsNachrichten zu EUR/USD
    Acquisitions Fuel 2025 Growth; EBITDA Margin Stays Strong

    Ringmetall SE navigates a mixed 2025: acquisitions lift revenue, margins tighten, and segment dynamics set the stage for a cautious yet growth-focused 2026 outlook.

    Acquisitions Fuel 2025 Growth; EBITDA Margin Stays Strong
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ringmetall SE's preliminary revenue for 2025 increased by 7.3% to EUR 187.7 million, driven by acquisitions.
    • EBITDA for 2025 was EUR 23.0 million, down 3.0% from the previous year, with a margin of 12.2%.
    • The company's acquisitions, including Peak Packaging Poland and Hutek Oy, significantly contributed to revenue and earnings growth.
    • The Closure Systems segment was affected by stagnating chemical industry and negative currency effects, while the Liner segment showed uneven development with positive demand from pharmaceutical and food sectors.
    • The company maintains a cautious outlook for 2026, expecting revenue between EUR 185-205 million and EBITDA between EUR 21-28 million, excluding planned acquisition effects.
    • Ringmetall emphasizes its strategy of targeted acquisitions to sustain growth, financed by free cash flow and existing credit lines.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
