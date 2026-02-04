Acquisitions Fuel 2025 Growth; EBITDA Margin Stays Strong
Ringmetall SE navigates a mixed 2025: acquisitions lift revenue, margins tighten, and segment dynamics set the stage for a cautious yet growth-focused 2026 outlook.
- Ringmetall SE's preliminary revenue for 2025 increased by 7.3% to EUR 187.7 million, driven by acquisitions.
- EBITDA for 2025 was EUR 23.0 million, down 3.0% from the previous year, with a margin of 12.2%.
- The company's acquisitions, including Peak Packaging Poland and Hutek Oy, significantly contributed to revenue and earnings growth.
- The Closure Systems segment was affected by stagnating chemical industry and negative currency effects, while the Liner segment showed uneven development with positive demand from pharmaceutical and food sectors.
- The company maintains a cautious outlook for 2026, expecting revenue between EUR 185-205 million and EBITDA between EUR 21-28 million, excluding planned acquisition effects.
- Ringmetall emphasizes its strategy of targeted acquisitions to sustain growth, financed by free cash flow and existing credit lines.
