    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPVA TePla AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PVA TePla
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    PVA TePla Boosts Orders in 2025; Steady Growth Expected in 2026

    Despite short-term pressure on revenue and earnings, PVA TePla is laying the groundwork for renewed growth and a strong acceleration from 2027 onward.

    PVA TePla Boosts Orders in 2025; Steady Growth Expected in 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • PVA TePla significantly increased its order intake in 2025, reaching around EUR 268 million, more than doubling the previous year's EUR 150.6 million
    • Revenue for 2025 was approximately EUR 244 million, down from EUR 270.1 million in 2024, mainly due to project delays and market challenges
    • EBITDA decreased to around EUR 25 million in 2025 from EUR 47.8 million in 2024, impacted by delays and structural measures
    • The company expects moderate revenue growth in 2026, with forecasts between EUR 255 million and EUR 275 million, and EBITDA between EUR 26 million and EUR 31 million
    • A significant business upturn is anticipated from 2027 onwards, with projected revenue exceeding EUR 300 million and a return to double-digit growth rates
    • PVA TePla remains focused on expanding in growth areas like metrology, improving efficiency, and achieving its medium-term goal of around EUR 500 million in revenue

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at PVA TePla is on 19.03.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.980,51PKT (-0,97 %).


    PVA TePla

    +0,12 %
    -12,21 %
    +6,85 %
    -1,61 %
    +89,08 %
    +8,33 %
    +13,83 %
    +818,74 %
    +94,81 %
    ISIN:DE0007461006WKN:746100





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    PVA TePla Boosts Orders in 2025; Steady Growth Expected in 2026 Despite short-term pressure on revenue and earnings, PVA TePla is laying the groundwork for renewed growth and a strong acceleration from 2027 onward.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     