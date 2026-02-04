PVA TePla Boosts Orders in 2025; Steady Growth Expected in 2026

PVA TePla significantly increased its order intake in 2025, reaching around EUR 268 million, more than doubling the previous year's EUR 150.6 million

Revenue for 2025 was approximately EUR 244 million, down from EUR 270.1 million in 2024, mainly due to project delays and market challenges

EBITDA decreased to around EUR 25 million in 2025 from EUR 47.8 million in 2024, impacted by delays and structural measures

The company expects moderate revenue growth in 2026, with forecasts between EUR 255 million and EUR 275 million, and EBITDA between EUR 26 million and EUR 31 million

A significant business upturn is anticipated from 2027 onwards, with projected revenue exceeding EUR 300 million and a return to double-digit growth rates

PVA TePla remains focused on expanding in growth areas like metrology, improving efficiency, and achieving its medium-term goal of around EUR 500 million in revenue

The next important date, Publication of the Annual Report 2025, at PVA TePla is on 19.03.2026.

