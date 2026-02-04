PVA TePla Boosts Orders in 2025; Steady Growth Expected in 2026
Despite short-term pressure on revenue and earnings, PVA TePla is laying the groundwork for renewed growth and a strong acceleration from 2027 onward.
- PVA TePla significantly increased its order intake in 2025, reaching around EUR 268 million, more than doubling the previous year's EUR 150.6 million
- Revenue for 2025 was approximately EUR 244 million, down from EUR 270.1 million in 2024, mainly due to project delays and market challenges
- EBITDA decreased to around EUR 25 million in 2025 from EUR 47.8 million in 2024, impacted by delays and structural measures
- The company expects moderate revenue growth in 2026, with forecasts between EUR 255 million and EUR 275 million, and EBITDA between EUR 26 million and EUR 31 million
- A significant business upturn is anticipated from 2027 onwards, with projected revenue exceeding EUR 300 million and a return to double-digit growth rates
- PVA TePla remains focused on expanding in growth areas like metrology, improving efficiency, and achieving its medium-term goal of around EUR 500 million in revenue
