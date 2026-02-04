All for One Group Q1 2025: Challenges & 'apsolut' Acquisition

All for One Group SE reported a 6% decline in sales revenue for Q1 2025/26, totaling EUR 125.8 million compared to EUR 134.2 million in the previous year.

Cloud services revenue grew by 3%, while software and support revenue decreased by 13%, reflecting a challenging economic environment.

The EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) fell by 40% to EUR 6.6 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 5.3%, down from 8.2% in the prior year.

The company signed an agreement to acquire the international SAP procurement specialist "apsolut Group," aimed at strengthening its position in the SAP procurement sector.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by 60% to EUR 107.6 million, despite a decline in the equity ratio to 30% due to new promissory note loans.

The management board confirmed its sales revenue forecast for the 2025/26 financial year, expecting between EUR 500 million and EUR 530 million, with EBIT before M&A effects projected between EUR 27.5 million and EUR 34.5 million.

The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 41,70EUR and was up +0,12 % compared with the previous day.






