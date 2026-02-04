PayPal, Digital Turbine & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Digital Turbine
|+24,00 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|JinkoSolar
|+11,66 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥉
|8X8
|+10,64 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-8,76 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|WiseTech Global
|-9,02 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|PVA TePla
|-9,64 %
|Sonstige Technologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Saga Metals
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Novo Nordisk
|Pharmaindustrie
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|PayPal
|178
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|Silber
|165
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|97
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|88
|Rohstoffe
|Gold
|67
|Rohstoffe
|Zalando
|60
|Einzelhandel
Digital Turbine
Wochenperformance: +16,98 %
Platz 1
JinkoSolar
Wochenperformance: +3,79 %
Platz 2
8X8
Wochenperformance: +13,29 %
Platz 3
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -13,91 %
Platz 4
WiseTech Global
Wochenperformance: -12,07 %
Platz 5
PVA TePla
Wochenperformance: -22,54 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +26,23 %
Platz 7
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: -5,61 %
Platz 8
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -21,68 %
Platz 9
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Platz 10
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -17,89 %
Platz 11
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -10,00 %
Platz 12
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -23,49 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -23,81 %
Platz 14
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -20,00 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +22,88 %
Platz 16
Gold
Wochenperformance: -3,44 %
Platz 17
Zalando
Wochenperformance: -10,75 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
