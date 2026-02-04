    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHawesko Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hawesko Holding
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hawesko Holding SE 2025: Outperforming the Market in Resilience

    In a year marked by headwinds for the wine trade, Hawesko Holding SE proved its strength, defending profitability and gaining ground on a shrinking market.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Hawesko Holding SE reported consolidated sales of €622 million and EBIT of €26 million for the 2025 financial year, showing resilience despite a challenging market.
    • The company outperformed the overall market, which saw a decline of approximately 6%, with Hawesko experiencing only a 3% drop in sales.
    • The B2B segment grew by over 2%, achieving sales of around €203 million, while the brick-and-mortar business and e-commerce segments faced declines.
    • Operating profitability remained stable with an EBIT margin of 4.1%, nearly matching the previous year's margin of 5.0%.
    • A growth and cost-cutting program initiated in 2025 is expected to positively impact earnings starting in 2026, focusing on innovative marketplace models and AI-supported advertising.
    • Hawesko aims to actively participate in market consolidation, leveraging its strong cash flow and optimized cost structure to seize opportunities in Germany and Europe.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hawesko Holding is on 28.04.2026.

    The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 19,925EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.


    Hawesko Holding

    -1,00 %
    -0,50 %
    +4,96 %
    -2,43 %
    -16,25 %
    -55,92 %
    -55,13 %
    -50,17 %
    -4,77 %
    ISIN:DE0006042708WKN:604270





    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
