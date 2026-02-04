Hawesko Holding SE 2025: Outperforming the Market in Resilience
In a year marked by headwinds for the wine trade, Hawesko Holding SE proved its strength, defending profitability and gaining ground on a shrinking market.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Hawesko Holding SE reported consolidated sales of €622 million and EBIT of €26 million for the 2025 financial year, showing resilience despite a challenging market.
- The company outperformed the overall market, which saw a decline of approximately 6%, with Hawesko experiencing only a 3% drop in sales.
- The B2B segment grew by over 2%, achieving sales of around €203 million, while the brick-and-mortar business and e-commerce segments faced declines.
- Operating profitability remained stable with an EBIT margin of 4.1%, nearly matching the previous year's margin of 5.0%.
- A growth and cost-cutting program initiated in 2025 is expected to positively impact earnings starting in 2026, focusing on innovative marketplace models and AI-supported advertising.
- Hawesko aims to actively participate in market consolidation, leveraging its strong cash flow and optimized cost structure to seize opportunities in Germany and Europe.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Hawesko Holding is on 28.04.2026.
The price of Hawesko Holding at the time of the news was 19,925EUR and was up +0,25 % compared with the previous day.
-1,00 %
-0,50 %
+4,96 %
-2,43 %
-16,25 %
-55,92 %
-55,13 %
-50,17 %
-4,77 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte