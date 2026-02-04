    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLimes Schlosskliniken AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Limes Schlosskliniken
    Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Early 2026 Outlook Revealed

    Strong momentum marked 2025, as the group delivered double-digit growth in revenue, profitability and patient volumes, while new clinics outperformed initial expectations.

    • The group’s preliminary 2025 revenue increased by 40% to EUR 53.1 million.
    • Patient days rose by 9% to 52,374.
    • EBITDA grew by 78% to EUR 12.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 24%.
    • Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 112% to EUR 9.2 million, and pre-tax earnings rose by 116% to EUR 8.9 million.
    • The start-up costs for the new clinics in Abtsee and Bergisches Land were lower than expected, with the Abtsee adolescent clinic experiencing strong demand.
    • For 2026, the company expects continued growth in existing clinics and increased sales and earnings from the two new clinics.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
