Limes Schlosskliniken AG: Early 2026 Outlook Revealed
Strong momentum marked 2025, as the group delivered double-digit growth in revenue, profitability and patient volumes, while new clinics outperformed initial expectations.
- The group’s preliminary 2025 revenue increased by 40% to EUR 53.1 million.
- Patient days rose by 9% to 52,374.
- EBITDA grew by 78% to EUR 12.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 24%.
- Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 112% to EUR 9.2 million, and pre-tax earnings rose by 116% to EUR 8.9 million.
- The start-up costs for the new clinics in Abtsee and Bergisches Land were lower than expected, with the Abtsee adolescent clinic experiencing strong demand.
- For 2026, the company expects continued growth in existing clinics and increased sales and earnings from the two new clinics.
