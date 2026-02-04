DAX, Enphase Energy & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Paul Sakuma - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Enphase Energy
|+35,83 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|8X8
|+35,46 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Powell Industries
|+18,43 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Boston Scientific
|-17,01 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Varonis Systems
|-18,84 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|PowerCell Sweden
|-22,28 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Super Micro Computer
|Hardware
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Schaeffler
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Palantir
|Informationstechnologie
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|256
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|151
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|136
|Pharmaindustrie
|PayPal
|113
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Almonty Industries
|96
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|59
|Informationstechnologie
Enphase Energy
Platz 1
8X8
Platz 2
Powell Industries
Platz 3
Boston Scientific
Platz 4
Varonis Systems
Platz 5
PowerCell Sweden
Platz 6
Super Micro Computer
Platz 7
Diginex
Platz 8
Schaeffler
Platz 9
Palantir
Platz 10
Giant Mining
Platz 11
Vanguard Mining
Platz 12
DAX
Platz 13
Silber
Platz 14
Novo Nordisk
Platz 15
PayPal
Platz 16
Almonty Industries
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Platz 18
