WashTec AG: 2025 Preliminary Figures Unveiled – Key Insights

WashTec achieved a record revenue of €499 million in 2025, a 5% increase from the previous year

The company's EBIT for 2025 is expected to be €49 million, an 8% rise compared to €45.5 million in 2024, with an EBIT margin of approximately 9.8%

The fourth quarter revenue was €140 million, slightly below the €142.6 million of the same period in 2024, and quarterly EBIT was €17 million, just below €17.9 million last year

Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) increased to approximately 25%, up from 23.6%, indicating strong profitability and capital efficiency

Free cash flow rose to €42 million in 2025, compared to €39.5 million in 2024, reflecting improved cash generation

The workforce increased to 1,861 employees by the end of 2025, up from 1,770 the previous year, with a stable order backlog indicating continued demand

The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at WashTec Akt is on 26.03.2026.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 47,55EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.





