WashTec AG: 2025 Preliminary Figures Unveiled – Key Insights
In 2025, WashTec delivered record results, boosting revenue, earnings, cash flow and ROCE, while expanding its workforce and sustaining solid market demand.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- WashTec achieved a record revenue of €499 million in 2025, a 5% increase from the previous year
- The company's EBIT for 2025 is expected to be €49 million, an 8% rise compared to €45.5 million in 2024, with an EBIT margin of approximately 9.8%
- The fourth quarter revenue was €140 million, slightly below the €142.6 million of the same period in 2024, and quarterly EBIT was €17 million, just below €17.9 million last year
- Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) increased to approximately 25%, up from 23.6%, indicating strong profitability and capital efficiency
- Free cash flow rose to €42 million in 2025, compared to €39.5 million in 2024, reflecting improved cash generation
- The workforce increased to 1,861 employees by the end of 2025, up from 1,770 the previous year, with a stable order backlog indicating continued demand
The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at WashTec Akt is on 26.03.2026.
The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 47,55EUR and was down -0,11 % compared with the previous day.
-0,11 %
-1,55 %
+0,74 %
+15,69 %
+23,35 %
+37,63 %
-8,20 %
+63,71 %
+319,02 %
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte