    Rational AG Reports 8% Growth Post-Exchange Rate Adjustments in 2025

    Rational AG closes 2025 with record-breaking momentum: rising sales, a stronger EBIT margin, and standout regional performance set the stage for further profitable growth.

    Foto: Rational AG
    • Rational AG reports an 8% growth in sales revenues for 2025 after adjusting for currency effects, reaching a record of 1,260 million euros.
    • The company achieved a 26.4% EBIT margin with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 333 million euros, a 6% increase from the previous year.
    • Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached a new high of 341 million euros, driven by strong growth in Europe and the Americas.
    • The iVario product group saw a 10% increase in sales, while the iCombi grew by 5%, with the French subsidiary selling over 10,000 cooking systems for the first time.
    • Key regions such as Europe (excluding Germany) and North America contributed significantly to growth, with 9% and 8% increases respectively; Asia declined by around 11%.
    • Rational maintains a positive outlook, citing a strong market position, healthy finances, and growth potential, with detailed forecasts and a dividend proposal to be published in March 2026.

    The next important date, Financial figures / Balance sheet press conference / Telephone conference for the fiscal year 2025, at Rational is on 19.03.2026.

    The price of Rational at the time of the news was 665,25EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 665,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.557,28PKT (+0,13 %).


    Rational

    +1,16 %
    +0,45 %
    +0,80 %
    +6,70 %
    -20,83 %
    +3,99 %
    -20,04 %
    +61,00 %
    +1.630,13 %
    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
