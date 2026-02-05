Rational AG Reports 8% Growth Post-Exchange Rate Adjustments in 2025

Rational AG reports an 8% growth in sales revenues for 2025 after adjusting for currency effects, reaching a record of 1,260 million euros.

The company achieved a 26.4% EBIT margin with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 333 million euros, a 6% increase from the previous year.

Sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 reached a new high of 341 million euros, driven by strong growth in Europe and the Americas.

The iVario product group saw a 10% increase in sales, while the iCombi grew by 5%, with the French subsidiary selling over 10,000 cooking systems for the first time.

Key regions such as Europe (excluding Germany) and North America contributed significantly to growth, with 9% and 8% increases respectively; Asia declined by around 11%.

Rational maintains a positive outlook, citing a strong market position, healthy finances, and growth potential, with detailed forecasts and a dividend proposal to be published in March 2026.

The next important date, Financial figures / Balance sheet press conference / Telephone conference for the fiscal year 2025, at Rational is on 19.03.2026.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 665,25EUR and was down -0,26 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 665,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.557,28PKT (+0,13 %).





