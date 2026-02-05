Swiss Prime Site: Record Funds & Stable Income Boost Dividends

Swiss Prime Site AG achieved stable FFO I of CHF 4.22 per share in FY2025, despite lower income from ongoing building modifications and property acquisitions.

Group managed real estate assets increased by 6.8% to CHF 28.2 billion, driven by acquisitions and record new money in Asset Management.

The property portfolio value rose by 6.6% to CHF 13.9 billion, supported by targeted purchases, revaluations, and positive rent effects.

Asset Management assets grew to CHF 14.3 billion with record inflow of CHF 1.0 billion, generating a record operating income of CHF 83.6 million (+18.1%).

The company proposes a higher dividend of CHF 3.50 per share for 2025, up from CHF 3.45, and expects FFO I of CHF 4.25–4.30 per share in 2026.

The company maintained a strong, conservative financing structure with a low interest rate environment, a loan-to-value ratio of 38.1%, and progress in reducing its carbon footprint.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Swiss Prime Site is on 05.02.2026.

The price of Swiss Prime Site at the time of the news was 144,35EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.






