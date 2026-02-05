Aurubis AG: Meets Expectations & Upgrades 2025/26 Forecast

Aurubis achieved an operating EBT of €105 million in Q1 2025/26, significantly higher than the previous quarter but below the prior year due to lower TC/RCs and other factors.

The company raised its full-year forecast to €375–475 million in operating EBT, up from €300–400 million, driven by higher metal prices and strong demand for copper products.

Aurubis is approximately 80% through its €1.7 billion strategic investment program, including new plants like Aurubis Richmond in the US and expansion projects in Bulgaria and Hamburg.

The first quarter's net cash flow was negative €8 million, mainly due to higher inventories and metal prices, but is expected to improve over the year; ROCE decreased to 7.8% from 11.7%.

The company’s key earnings drivers include higher metal prices, especially for precious metals, stable sulfuric acid revenues, and high copper product revenues, despite increased costs and lower TC/RCs.

Aurubis remains committed to its "Aurubis Performance 2030" strategy, focusing on resilience and leadership in multimetal, with ongoing investments and expansion projects to enhance capacity and sustainability.

