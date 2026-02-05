tonies Registered (A) Hits FY 2025 Upper Guidance on Growth & Expansion

tonies achieved a revenue increase of 31% year-over-year to EUR 630 million in FY 2025, driven by strong demand for Toniebox 2 and growth across all markets.

North America remains the largest market, with revenues up 31% to EUR 276 million, supported by a 40% increase in constant currency.

The DACH region grew revenue by 16% to EUR 214 million, despite a high base, driven by product innovation and portfolio expansion.

The Rest of the World region saw a 64% revenue increase to EUR 141 million, strengthening market leadership in the UK, France, Australia, and New Zealand.

The adjusted EBITDA margin reached around 8.5%, at the upper end of guidance, reflecting business resilience and efficiency gains.

The company’s strong performance was fueled by the launch of Toniebox 2, portfolio expansion into new content categories, and deeper global market penetration.

The next important date, Trading Update GJ 2025, at tonies Registered (A) is on 05.02.2026.

The price of tonies Registered (A) at the time of the news was 10,760EUR and was up +2,18 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,640EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,12 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.911,34PKT (-0,38 %).





