Hannover Re Boosts Premiums in Competitive Market, Earns EUR 2.6B in 2025

Hannover Re increased premium volume in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 3.3% as of January 2026

The group achieved a preliminary net income of EUR 2.6 billion in 2025, meeting its expectations

Despite price declines averaging 3.2%, the terms and conditions remained largely stable, supporting high-quality business

Regional markets showed strong positioning: +6.5% in the Americas, +0.4% in EMEA, and +1.9% in Asia-Pacific

Specialty lines grew by 5.8%, with positive developments in credit, surety, political risks, and cyber segments

Hannover Re confirms its 2026 guidance: at least EUR 2.7 billion in net income, with a mid-single-digit growth in gross reinsurance revenue

The next important date, Annual Results 2025, at Hannover Rueck is on 12.03.2026.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 249,40EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 250,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.624,50PKT (-0,20 %).





