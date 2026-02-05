    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHannover Rueck AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hannover Rueck
    93 Aufrufe 93 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Hannover Re Boosts Premiums in Competitive Market, Earns EUR 2.6B in 2025

    Hannover Re enters 2026 on solid footing, delivering robust earnings, selective growth in key regions and specialty lines, and reaffirming its profit guidance.

    Hannover Re Boosts Premiums in Competitive Market, Earns EUR 2.6B in 2025
    Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
    • Hannover Re increased premium volume in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 3.3% as of January 2026
    • The group achieved a preliminary net income of EUR 2.6 billion in 2025, meeting its expectations
    • Despite price declines averaging 3.2%, the terms and conditions remained largely stable, supporting high-quality business
    • Regional markets showed strong positioning: +6.5% in the Americas, +0.4% in EMEA, and +1.9% in Asia-Pacific
    • Specialty lines grew by 5.8%, with positive developments in credit, surety, political risks, and cyber segments
    • Hannover Re confirms its 2026 guidance: at least EUR 2.7 billion in net income, with a mid-single-digit growth in gross reinsurance revenue

    The next important date, Annual Results 2025, at Hannover Rueck is on 12.03.2026.

    The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 249,40EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 250,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 24.624,50PKT (-0,20 %).


    Hannover Rueck

    -0,80 %
    +6,44 %
    -4,15 %
    +0,48 %
    -3,11 %
    +40,75 %
    +81,63 %
    +173,45 %
    +2.171,73 %
    ISIN:DE0008402215WKN:840221





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Hannover Re Boosts Premiums in Competitive Market, Earns EUR 2.6B in 2025 Hannover Re enters 2026 on solid footing, delivering robust earnings, selective growth in key regions and specialty lines, and reaffirming its profit guidance.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     