Hannover Re Boosts Premiums in Competitive Market, Earns EUR 2.6B in 2025
Hannover Re enters 2026 on solid footing, delivering robust earnings, selective growth in key regions and specialty lines, and reaffirming its profit guidance.
Foto: Holger Hollemann - dpa
- Hannover Re increased premium volume in traditional property and casualty reinsurance by 3.3% as of January 2026
- The group achieved a preliminary net income of EUR 2.6 billion in 2025, meeting its expectations
- Despite price declines averaging 3.2%, the terms and conditions remained largely stable, supporting high-quality business
- Regional markets showed strong positioning: +6.5% in the Americas, +0.4% in EMEA, and +1.9% in Asia-Pacific
- Specialty lines grew by 5.8%, with positive developments in credit, surety, political risks, and cyber segments
- Hannover Re confirms its 2026 guidance: at least EUR 2.7 billion in net income, with a mid-single-digit growth in gross reinsurance revenue
The next important date, Annual Results 2025, at Hannover Rueck is on 12.03.2026.
The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 249,40EUR and was down -0,08 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 250,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.624,50PKT (-0,20 %).
