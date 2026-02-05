Bastei Luebbe Outpaces Market in 2025/2026's First Nine Months

Bastei Lübbe achieved EUR 92.1 million in group revenues for the first nine months of 2025/2026, with an EBIT margin of 11.0%

Digital business accounted for 31% of total revenues, exceeding the previous year's 29%

The "Book" segment generated EUR 86.8 million in revenue, with an EBIT of EUR 9.5 million, despite increased costs

Group net profit decreased to EUR 6.7 million, down from EUR 9.9 million in the previous year

Total assets increased to EUR 117.2 million as of December 31, 2025, with equity rising to EUR 70.7 million

The full-year forecast remains unchanged, expecting revenues of EUR 120–125 million and EBIT of EUR 14–16 million

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Bastei Luebbe is on 05.02.2026.

The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 7,6500EUR and was up +0,66 % compared with the previous day.






