Bastei Luebbe Outpaces Market in 2025/2026's First Nine Months
Bastei Lübbe navigates a year of solid growth, digital momentum and rising assets, while profitability comes under pressure and full-year targets stay firmly in sight.
- Bastei Lübbe achieved EUR 92.1 million in group revenues for the first nine months of 2025/2026, with an EBIT margin of 11.0%
- Digital business accounted for 31% of total revenues, exceeding the previous year's 29%
- The "Book" segment generated EUR 86.8 million in revenue, with an EBIT of EUR 9.5 million, despite increased costs
- Group net profit decreased to EUR 6.7 million, down from EUR 9.9 million in the previous year
- Total assets increased to EUR 117.2 million as of December 31, 2025, with equity rising to EUR 70.7 million
- The full-year forecast remains unchanged, expecting revenues of EUR 120–125 million and EBIT of EUR 14–16 million
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Bastei Luebbe is on 05.02.2026.
The price of Bastei Luebbe at the time of the news was 7,6500EUR and was up +0,66 % compared with the previous day.
+1,05 %
-4,75 %
-8,19 %
-15,89 %
-20,21 %
+62,13 %
+77,21 %
+10,90 %
-14,67 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte