    Bastei Luebbe Outpaces Market in 2025/2026's First Nine Months

    Bastei Lübbe navigates a year of solid growth, digital momentum and rising assets, while profitability comes under pressure and full-year targets stay firmly in sight.

    • Bastei Lübbe achieved EUR 92.1 million in group revenues for the first nine months of 2025/2026, with an EBIT margin of 11.0%
    • Digital business accounted for 31% of total revenues, exceeding the previous year's 29%
    • The "Book" segment generated EUR 86.8 million in revenue, with an EBIT of EUR 9.5 million, despite increased costs
    • Group net profit decreased to EUR 6.7 million, down from EUR 9.9 million in the previous year
    • Total assets increased to EUR 117.2 million as of December 31, 2025, with equity rising to EUR 70.7 million
    • The full-year forecast remains unchanged, expecting revenues of EUR 120–125 million and EBIT of EUR 14–16 million

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Bastei Luebbe is on 05.02.2026.

    ISIN:DE000A1X3YY0WKN:A1X3YY





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
