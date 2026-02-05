Silber, elf Beauty & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Dmitry - stock.adobe.com
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|elf Beauty
|+8,82 %
|Kosmetik
|🥈
|Celestica
|+6,41 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🥉
|Mitsubishi Shoji
|+6,18 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🟥
|Astroscale Holdings
|-8,73 %
|Luftfahrt und Raumfahrt
|🟥
|Qualcomm
|-10,06 %
|Telekommunikation
|🟥
|Fluence Energy Registered (A)
|-10,57 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Hecla Mining
|Rohstoffe
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|Santacruz Silver Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|160
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|83
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|79
|Pharmaindustrie
|PayPal
|72
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|SAP
|69
|Informationstechnologie
|Bitcoin
|66
|-
elf Beauty
Wochenperformance: +10,58 %
Platz 1
Celestica
Wochenperformance: -10,43 %
Platz 2
Mitsubishi Shoji
Wochenperformance: +10,74 %
Platz 3
Astroscale Holdings
Wochenperformance: -3,36 %
Platz 4
Qualcomm
Wochenperformance: -10,79 %
Platz 5
Fluence Energy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -16,03 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -9,10 %
Platz 7
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -12,89 %
Platz 8
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Platz 9
Hecla Mining
Wochenperformance: -21,14 %
Platz 10
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: -19,82 %
Platz 11
Santacruz Silver Mining
Wochenperformance: -28,20 %
Platz 12
Silber
Wochenperformance: -34,59 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +16,49 %
Platz 14
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -20,62 %
Platz 15
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -23,72 %
Platz 16
SAP
Wochenperformance: -12,40 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -21,48 %
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte