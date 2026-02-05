Akkodis and POLITICO convene decision-makers for the future of AI made in Europe (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Adecco Group Aktie Die Adecco Group Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,24 % und einem Kurs von 24,89 auf Lang & Schwarz (05. Februar 2026, 08:49 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Adecco Group Aktie um +4,97 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -0,36 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Adecco Group bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 4,23 Mrd.. Adecco Group zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 4,6500 %.

Brussels (ots) - First European Innovation & Tech Summit gathers leadingtechnology experts from politics, industry and research in Brussels, focusing onAI as a bridge between human thinking and machine precision.Europe's debate on AI is shifting from ambition to execution. At the firstEuropean Innovation & Tech Summit, hosted by Akkodis in partnership withPOLITICO, policymakers, industry leaders and researchers examined one ofEurope's most urgent challenges: how to turn world-class AI research andregulation into scalable, trusted real-world deployment.Akkodis, a Europe based global digital engineering consulting leader - part ofThe Adecco Group - together with POLITICO, brought senior decisionmakers toBrussels at the invitation-only summit to address a central question shapingEurope's competitiveness: How can AI bridge human ingenuity and machineprecision?Discussions highlighted that Europe's future competitiveness will depend ondeploying AI at scale across four strategic sectors: healthcare & life sciences,the public sector, autonomous driving & robotics, and defense. These areascombine high societal value, strict regulatory demands and strong deploymentpotential, making them essential to Europe's AI leadership and sovereignty. As aresult, participants focused on concrete implementation strategies, noting thatprogress in these sectors will determine Europe's ability to turn AI into adriver of competitiveness, resilience and public trust.Responsible AI as Europe's Competitive AdvantageAcross sessions, speakers reaffirmed that responsible AI is no longer anabstract principle but a baseline requirement. Speakers emphasized that trust inAI systems cannot be achieved through principles alone, but will require:- Clear accountability frameworks- Transparent and explainable decision-making- Robust governance structures- Human-in-the-loop approaches- Deployable operational models for compliance- Sovereign and secure data infrastructuresMany argued that Europe's regulatory leadership can become a competitiveadvantage - if paired with practical deployment templates that organizations canadopt quickly.Autonomy vs Alliance: Europe's strategic crossroadsPOLITICO's Spotlight session, "Between Autonomy and Alliance: Can Europe stillshape the rules?" illustrated the geopolitical dimension of AI. In February, theworld's focus converges on two key high-level policy gatherings: The MunichSecurity Conference will set the tone on defense and the India AI Impact Summitis expected to advance a Global South-led vision for digital development. On the