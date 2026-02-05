Between autonomy and alliance
Akkodis and POLITICO convene decision-makers for the future of AI made in Europe (FOTO)
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
Brussels (ots) - First European Innovation & Tech Summit gathers leading
technology experts from politics, industry and research in Brussels, focusing on
AI as a bridge between human thinking and machine precision.
Europe's debate on AI is shifting from ambition to execution. At the first
European Innovation & Tech Summit, hosted by Akkodis in partnership with
POLITICO, policymakers, industry leaders and researchers examined one of
Europe's most urgent challenges: how to turn world-class AI research and
regulation into scalable, trusted real-world deployment.
Akkodis, a Europe based global digital engineering consulting leader - part of
The Adecco Group - together with POLITICO, brought senior decisionmakers to
Brussels at the invitation-only summit to address a central question shaping
Europe's competitiveness: How can AI bridge human ingenuity and machine
precision?
Discussions highlighted that Europe's future competitiveness will depend on
deploying AI at scale across four strategic sectors: healthcare & life sciences,
the public sector, autonomous driving & robotics, and defense. These areas
combine high societal value, strict regulatory demands and strong deployment
potential, making them essential to Europe's AI leadership and sovereignty. As a
result, participants focused on concrete implementation strategies, noting that
progress in these sectors will determine Europe's ability to turn AI into a
driver of competitiveness, resilience and public trust.
Responsible AI as Europe's Competitive Advantage
Across sessions, speakers reaffirmed that responsible AI is no longer an
abstract principle but a baseline requirement. Speakers emphasized that trust in
AI systems cannot be achieved through principles alone, but will require:
- Clear accountability frameworks
- Transparent and explainable decision-making
- Robust governance structures
- Human-in-the-loop approaches
- Deployable operational models for compliance
- Sovereign and secure data infrastructures
Many argued that Europe's regulatory leadership can become a competitive
advantage - if paired with practical deployment templates that organizations can
adopt quickly.
Autonomy vs Alliance: Europe's strategic crossroads
POLITICO's Spotlight session, "Between Autonomy and Alliance: Can Europe still
shape the rules?" illustrated the geopolitical dimension of AI. In February, the
world's focus converges on two key high-level policy gatherings: The Munich
Security Conference will set the tone on defense and the India AI Impact Summit
is expected to advance a Global South-led vision for digital development. On the
technology experts from politics, industry and research in Brussels, focusing on
AI as a bridge between human thinking and machine precision.
Europe's debate on AI is shifting from ambition to execution. At the first
European Innovation & Tech Summit, hosted by Akkodis in partnership with
POLITICO, policymakers, industry leaders and researchers examined one of
Europe's most urgent challenges: how to turn world-class AI research and
regulation into scalable, trusted real-world deployment.
Akkodis, a Europe based global digital engineering consulting leader - part of
The Adecco Group - together with POLITICO, brought senior decisionmakers to
Brussels at the invitation-only summit to address a central question shaping
Europe's competitiveness: How can AI bridge human ingenuity and machine
precision?
Discussions highlighted that Europe's future competitiveness will depend on
deploying AI at scale across four strategic sectors: healthcare & life sciences,
the public sector, autonomous driving & robotics, and defense. These areas
combine high societal value, strict regulatory demands and strong deployment
potential, making them essential to Europe's AI leadership and sovereignty. As a
result, participants focused on concrete implementation strategies, noting that
progress in these sectors will determine Europe's ability to turn AI into a
driver of competitiveness, resilience and public trust.
Responsible AI as Europe's Competitive Advantage
Across sessions, speakers reaffirmed that responsible AI is no longer an
abstract principle but a baseline requirement. Speakers emphasized that trust in
AI systems cannot be achieved through principles alone, but will require:
- Clear accountability frameworks
- Transparent and explainable decision-making
- Robust governance structures
- Human-in-the-loop approaches
- Deployable operational models for compliance
- Sovereign and secure data infrastructures
Many argued that Europe's regulatory leadership can become a competitive
advantage - if paired with practical deployment templates that organizations can
adopt quickly.
Autonomy vs Alliance: Europe's strategic crossroads
POLITICO's Spotlight session, "Between Autonomy and Alliance: Can Europe still
shape the rules?" illustrated the geopolitical dimension of AI. In February, the
world's focus converges on two key high-level policy gatherings: The Munich
Security Conference will set the tone on defense and the India AI Impact Summit
is expected to advance a Global South-led vision for digital development. On the
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Adecco Group Aktie
Die Adecco Group Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,24 % und einem Kurs von 24,89 auf Lang & Schwarz (05. Februar 2026, 08:49 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Adecco Group Aktie um +4,97 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -0,36 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Adecco Group bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 4,23 Mrd..
Adecco Group zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 4,6500 %.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte