    Between autonomy and alliance

    Akkodis and POLITICO convene decision-makers for the future of AI made in Europe (FOTO)

    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    Brussels (ots) - First European Innovation & Tech Summit gathers leading
    technology experts from politics, industry and research in Brussels, focusing on
    AI as a bridge between human thinking and machine precision.

    Europe's debate on AI is shifting from ambition to execution. At the first
    European Innovation & Tech Summit, hosted by Akkodis in partnership with
    POLITICO, policymakers, industry leaders and researchers examined one of
    Europe's most urgent challenges: how to turn world-class AI research and
    regulation into scalable, trusted real-world deployment.

    Akkodis, a Europe based global digital engineering consulting leader - part of
    The Adecco Group - together with POLITICO, brought senior decisionmakers to
    Brussels at the invitation-only summit to address a central question shaping
    Europe's competitiveness: How can AI bridge human ingenuity and machine
    precision?

    Discussions highlighted that Europe's future competitiveness will depend on
    deploying AI at scale across four strategic sectors: healthcare & life sciences,
    the public sector, autonomous driving & robotics, and defense. These areas
    combine high societal value, strict regulatory demands and strong deployment
    potential, making them essential to Europe's AI leadership and sovereignty. As a
    result, participants focused on concrete implementation strategies, noting that
    progress in these sectors will determine Europe's ability to turn AI into a
    driver of competitiveness, resilience and public trust.

    Responsible AI as Europe's Competitive Advantage

    Across sessions, speakers reaffirmed that responsible AI is no longer an
    abstract principle but a baseline requirement. Speakers emphasized that trust in
    AI systems cannot be achieved through principles alone, but will require:

    - Clear accountability frameworks
    - Transparent and explainable decision-making
    - Robust governance structures
    - Human-in-the-loop approaches
    - Deployable operational models for compliance
    - Sovereign and secure data infrastructures

    Many argued that Europe's regulatory leadership can become a competitive
    advantage - if paired with practical deployment templates that organizations can
    adopt quickly.

    Autonomy vs Alliance: Europe's strategic crossroads

    POLITICO's Spotlight session, "Between Autonomy and Alliance: Can Europe still
    shape the rules?" illustrated the geopolitical dimension of AI. In February, the
    world's focus converges on two key high-level policy gatherings: The Munich
    Security Conference will set the tone on defense and the India AI Impact Summit
    is expected to advance a Global South-led vision for digital development. On the
     

