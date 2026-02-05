    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNovem Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Novem Group
    Novem Group Q3 2025/26: Steady Series Sales Growth

    Novem Group navigates a challenging year with softer sales but stronger cash flow, lower debt and new climate milestones shaping its 2025/26 performance.

    Foto: Novem Car Interior Design GmbH
    • Novem Group S.A. reported a total revenue of €372.4 million for the first nine months of 2025/26, a 7.7% decrease compared to the previous year.
    • Q3 2025/26 revenue remained stable at €108.1 million, despite fewer working days, with a decline in Tooling revenue by 39.2% due to project delays.
    • Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2025/26 was €6.8 million, down €3.2 million from the previous year, with an EBIT margin of 5.8%.
    • The company achieved greenhouse gas neutrality at its German sites in Eschenbach and Vorbach by the end of 2025.
    • Strong free cash flow of €21.3 million in Q3 2025/26, significantly higher than €1.3 million in the previous year, driven by improved operating cash flow.
    • As of December 31, 2025, net financial debt decreased to €120.6 million, and the net leverage ratio improved to 1.8x EBITDA, reflecting better financial stability.

