Novem Group Q3 2025/26: Steady Series Sales Growth
Novem Group navigates a challenging year with softer sales but stronger cash flow, lower debt and new climate milestones shaping its 2025/26 performance.
Novem Car Interior Design GmbH
- Novem Group S.A. reported a total revenue of €372.4 million for the first nine months of 2025/26, a 7.7% decrease compared to the previous year.
- Q3 2025/26 revenue remained stable at €108.1 million, despite fewer working days, with a decline in Tooling revenue by 39.2% due to project delays.
- Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2025/26 was €6.8 million, down €3.2 million from the previous year, with an EBIT margin of 5.8%.
- The company achieved greenhouse gas neutrality at its German sites in Eschenbach and Vorbach by the end of 2025.
- Strong free cash flow of €21.3 million in Q3 2025/26, significantly higher than €1.3 million in the previous year, driven by improved operating cash flow.
- As of December 31, 2025, net financial debt decreased to €120.6 million, and the net leverage ratio improved to 1.8x EBITDA, reflecting better financial stability.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Novem Group is on 05.02.2026.
The price of Novem Group at the time of the news was 2,9950EUR and was up +2,92 % compared with the previous day.
