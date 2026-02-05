HEIDELBERG achieves significant improvement in profitability after nine months of FY 2025/26 - strategic realignment proceeding as planned (FOTO)
- Sales after nine months up on previous year, increasing by some 6.1 percent
- Adjusted EBITDA considerably better than in previous year - efficiency
measures having a clear impact
- Incoming orders down on previous year, as expected, due to underlying economic
conditions and absence of drupa effect
- Successful positioning in security, defense, and energy technologies
- Full-year forecast confirmed despite challenging environment
After nine months of financial year 2025/26 (April 1 to December 31, 2025),
developments at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) are in line with
expectations. The company has achieved a considerable improvement in its
profitability and is also resolutely pressing ahead with its strategic
transformation, moving into new areas of business that are enjoying strong
growth.Notwithstanding the challenging environment, sales after three quarters
climbed to EUR 1,602 million - some 6.1 percent higher than the previous year's
figure of EUR 1,509 million - despite negative exchange rate effects amounting
to around EUR 44 million compared with the equivalent period of the previous
year. Business in Europe and with packaging and label printing presses saw
particularly positive development during this period. At EUR 617 million, the
sales figure for the third quarter was around 4 percent higher than in the
equivalent quarter of the previous year and continued the quarter-on-quarter
sales growth so far in the current financial year.
The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) after nine months increased significantly
to EUR 114 million (adjusted figure for equivalent period of previous year: EUR
86 million) and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved considerably to 7.1 percent
(equivalent period of previous year: 5.7 percent). Implementation of the
personnel and efficiency measures envisaged in the plan for the future is having
a clear impact. For example, production costs and total working costs improved
compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The personnel cost
ratio was lower than in the first nine months of the previous year, falling to
36 percent (equivalent period of previous year, adjusted for special items: 39
percent). The company is expecting personnel costs as a whole to remain below
the previous year's figure for the rest of financial year 2025/26.
Incoming orders after nine months totaled EUR 1,628 million (previous year: EUR
1,823 million). Allowing for the fact that drupa resulted in the previous year
being very strong, they were therefore in line with expectations. During the
reporting period, the company saw a significant impact from negative exchange
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie
Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -11,96 % und einem Kurs von 1,664 auf Tradegate (05. Februar 2026, 09:35 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -15,93 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -21,67 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 499,35 Mio..
Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 2,0000EUR. Von den letzten 4 Analysten der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 2,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von +20,63 %/+20,63 % bedeutet.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Community Beiträge zu Heidelberger Druckmaschinen - 731400 - DE0007314007
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Heidelberger Druckmaschinen. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen : Verteidigungsstaatssekretär Dr. Nils Schmid besuchte HEIDELBERG
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie: Finanzierung steht,
Bin mal eingestiegen, macht für mich alles einen Sinn.
Grüße
.na ja, habe mir mal 2000 Stck gekauft, mal sehn..wenn bis Mitte Februar nichts gelaufen ist wird wieder verkauft. Allen Investierten viel Glück.