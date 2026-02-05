HEIDELBERG achieves significant improvement in profitability after nine months of FY 2025/26 - strategic realignment proceeding as planned (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -11,96 % und einem Kurs von 1,664 auf Tradegate (05. Februar 2026, 09:35 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um -15,93 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -21,67 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 499,35 Mio.. Die letzten 4 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 2,0000EUR. Von den letzten 4 Analysten der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 2,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von +20,63 %/+20,63 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) -- Sales after nine months up on previous year, increasing by some 6.1 percent- Adjusted EBITDA considerably better than in previous year - efficiencymeasures having a clear impact- Incoming orders down on previous year, as expected, due to underlying economicconditions and absence of drupa effect- Successful positioning in security, defense, and energy technologies- Full-year forecast confirmed despite challenging environmentAfter nine months of financial year 2025/26 (April 1 to December 31, 2025),developments at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) are in line withexpectations. The company has achieved a considerable improvement in itsprofitability and is also resolutely pressing ahead with its strategictransformation, moving into new areas of business that are enjoying stronggrowth.Notwithstanding the challenging environment, sales after three quartersclimbed to EUR 1,602 million - some 6.1 percent higher than the previous year'sfigure of EUR 1,509 million - despite negative exchange rate effects amountingto around EUR 44 million compared with the equivalent period of the previousyear. Business in Europe and with packaging and label printing presses sawparticularly positive development during this period. At EUR 617 million, thesales figure for the third quarter was around 4 percent higher than in theequivalent quarter of the previous year and continued the quarter-on-quartersales growth so far in the current financial year.The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) after nine months increased significantlyto EUR 114 million (adjusted figure for equivalent period of previous year: EUR86 million) and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved considerably to 7.1 percent(equivalent period of previous year: 5.7 percent). Implementation of thepersonnel and efficiency measures envisaged in the plan for the future is havinga clear impact. For example, production costs and total working costs improvedcompared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The personnel costratio was lower than in the first nine months of the previous year, falling to36 percent (equivalent period of previous year, adjusted for special items: 39percent). The company is expecting personnel costs as a whole to remain belowthe previous year's figure for the rest of financial year 2025/26.Incoming orders after nine months totaled EUR 1,628 million (previous year: EUR1,823 million). Allowing for the fact that drupa resulted in the previous yearbeing very strong, they were therefore in line with expectations. During thereporting period, the company saw a significant impact from negative exchange