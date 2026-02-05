    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHeidelberger Druckmaschinen AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
    HEIDELBERG achieves significant improvement in profitability after nine months of FY 2025/26 - strategic realignment proceeding as planned (FOTO)

    Foto: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
    Heidelberg (ots) -

    - Sales after nine months up on previous year, increasing by some 6.1 percent
    - Adjusted EBITDA considerably better than in previous year - efficiency
    measures having a clear impact
    - Incoming orders down on previous year, as expected, due to underlying economic
    conditions and absence of drupa effect
    - Successful positioning in security, defense, and energy technologies
    - Full-year forecast confirmed despite challenging environment

    After nine months of financial year 2025/26 (April 1 to December 31, 2025),
    developments at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) are in line with
    expectations. The company has achieved a considerable improvement in its
    profitability and is also resolutely pressing ahead with its strategic
    transformation, moving into new areas of business that are enjoying strong
    growth.Notwithstanding the challenging environment, sales after three quarters
    climbed to EUR 1,602 million - some 6.1 percent higher than the previous year's
    figure of EUR 1,509 million - despite negative exchange rate effects amounting
    to around EUR 44 million compared with the equivalent period of the previous
    year. Business in Europe and with packaging and label printing presses saw
    particularly positive development during this period. At EUR 617 million, the
    sales figure for the third quarter was around 4 percent higher than in the
    equivalent quarter of the previous year and continued the quarter-on-quarter
    sales growth so far in the current financial year.

    The adjusted operating result (EBITDA) after nine months increased significantly
    to EUR 114 million (adjusted figure for equivalent period of previous year: EUR
    86 million) and the adjusted EBITDA margin improved considerably to 7.1 percent
    (equivalent period of previous year: 5.7 percent). Implementation of the
    personnel and efficiency measures envisaged in the plan for the future is having
    a clear impact. For example, production costs and total working costs improved
    compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. The personnel cost
    ratio was lower than in the first nine months of the previous year, falling to
    36 percent (equivalent period of previous year, adjusted for special items: 39
    percent). The company is expecting personnel costs as a whole to remain below
    the previous year's figure for the rest of financial year 2025/26.

    Incoming orders after nine months totaled EUR 1,628 million (previous year: EUR
    1,823 million). Allowing for the fact that drupa resulted in the previous year
    being very strong, they were therefore in line with expectations. During the
    reporting period, the company saw a significant impact from negative exchange
     

