Evonik Industries Boosts Dividends: Executive Board Changes Policy
Evonik reshapes its dividend strategy, targeting greater financial flexibility while maintaining attractive shareholder returns amid a challenging outlook for 2026.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Evonik Industries AG's Executive Board has decided to adjust the company's dividend policy to distribute between 40% and 60% of adjusted net income to enhance financial flexibility.
- The new dividend policy will be implemented starting with the distribution for fiscal year 2026, while a proposed dividend of €1.00 per share for 2025 will serve as a transition, representing a 7% yield.
- In fiscal year 2025, Evonik achieved an adjusted EBITDA of approximately €1.874 billion, with sales of around €14.1 billion, a cash conversion rate of about 37%, and free cash flow of approximately €695 million.
- The company expects a challenging economic environment in 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA forecast between €1.7 billion and €2.0 billion.
- Final fiscal year 2025 figures, including the dividend proposal, will be published on March 4, 2026.
- The new dividend policy aims to balance shareholder profit-sharing with Evonik's financial flexibility.
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Evonik Industries is on 04.03.2026.
The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 14,100EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous
day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,470EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,62 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.372,93PKT (-0,58 %).
+1,42 %
+12,61 %
+6,93 %
+2,45 %
-21,50 %
-33,92 %
-48,27 %
-47,86 %
-56,76 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte