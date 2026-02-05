Evonik Industries Boosts Dividends: Executive Board Changes Policy

Evonik Industries AG's Executive Board has decided to adjust the company's dividend policy to distribute between 40% and 60% of adjusted net income to enhance financial flexibility.

The new dividend policy will be implemented starting with the distribution for fiscal year 2026, while a proposed dividend of €1.00 per share for 2025 will serve as a transition, representing a 7% yield.

In fiscal year 2025, Evonik achieved an adjusted EBITDA of approximately €1.874 billion, with sales of around €14.1 billion, a cash conversion rate of about 37%, and free cash flow of approximately €695 million.

The company expects a challenging economic environment in 2026, with an adjusted EBITDA forecast between €1.7 billion and €2.0 billion.

Final fiscal year 2025 figures, including the dividend proposal, will be published on March 4, 2026.

The new dividend policy aims to balance shareholder profit-sharing with Evonik's financial flexibility.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at Evonik Industries is on 04.03.2026.

The price of Evonik Industries at the time of the news was 14,100EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,470EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,62 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.372,93PKT (-0,58 %).





