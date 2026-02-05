    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLinde AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Linde
    Linde Reports Full-Year and Q4 2025 Results (Tables Attached)

    Linde closes 2025 with solid growth in sales, profits, and cash flow, while setting ambitious earnings targets for 2026.

    Linde Reports Full-Year and Q4 2025 Results (Tables Attached)
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Linde reported full-year 2025 sales of $34.0 billion, a 3% increase year-over-year, with an operating profit of $8.9 billion and adjusted operating profit of $10.1 billion, up 4%.
    • The company's operating profit margin for 2025 was 26.3%, while the adjusted operating profit margin was 29.8%.
    • Earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 were $14.61, with adjusted EPS at $16.46, reflecting a 6% increase year-over-year.
    • In the fourth quarter of 2025, Linde's sales reached $8.8 billion, up 6% year-over-year, with an operating profit of $2.0 billion and adjusted operating profit of $2.6 billion, also up 4%.
    • Linde generated operating cash flow of $10.4 billion for the full year and returned $7.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
    • For 2026, Linde expects adjusted EPS guidance of $17.40 to $17.90, indicating a growth of 6% to 9% compared to the previous year.

    The next important date, quarterly report, at Linde is on 05.02.2026.

    The price of Linde at the time of the news was 399,40EUR and was up +0,63 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index S&P 500 was at 6.888,49PKT (+0,06 %).


    Linde

    -2,19 %
    +6,47 %
    +9,37 %
    +9,31 %
    -7,86 %
    +33,87 %
    +90,05 %
    +169,32 %
    ISIN:IE000S9YS762WKN:A3D7VW





