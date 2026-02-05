    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVarengold Bank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Varengold Bank
    Varengold Bank Boosts 2025 Earnings Outlook in Exciting Upgrade

    Ascory Bank AG signals stronger momentum for 2025, sharply lifting its earnings outlook while cautioning that final audited figures and future results may still vary.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ascory Bank AG has raised its earnings forecast for the financial year 2025 to approximately EUR 2.0 million before taxes (EBT) from a previous estimate of EUR 0.8 million.
    • The increase in earnings is attributed to positive contributions from all business areas of the bank.
    • The final audited business figures for the financial year 2025 will be published at a later date.
    • The announcement is a mandatory disclosure under Article 17 of the MAR regulation.
    • The communication includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and future results may differ from current expectations.
    • This announcement does not constitute an offer or recommendation regarding the purchase of securities of Ascory Bank AG.

    The next important date, The German word "Hauptversammlung" translates to "general meeting" or "annual general meeting" (AGM) in English, typically referring to a meeting of shareholders in a company., at Varengold Bank is on 23.06.2026.

    The price of Varengold Bank at the time of the news was 2,6400EUR and was up +2,92 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE000A40ZUV2WKN:A40ZUV





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
