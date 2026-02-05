Varengold Bank Boosts 2025 Earnings Outlook in Exciting Upgrade

Ascory Bank AG has raised its earnings forecast for the financial year 2025 to approximately EUR 2.0 million before taxes (EBT) from a previous estimate of EUR 0.8 million.

The increase in earnings is attributed to positive contributions from all business areas of the bank.

The final audited business figures for the financial year 2025 will be published at a later date.

The announcement is a mandatory disclosure under Article 17 of the MAR regulation.

The communication includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and future results may differ from current expectations.

This announcement does not constitute an offer or recommendation regarding the purchase of securities of Ascory Bank AG.

The next important date, The German word "Hauptversammlung" translates to "general meeting" or "annual general meeting" (AGM) in English, typically referring to a meeting of shareholders in a company., at Varengold Bank is on 23.06.2026.

