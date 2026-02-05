    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVarengold Bank AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Varengold Bank
    17 Aufrufe 17 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Varengold Bank: Ends 2025 with Success, Launches New Strategy in 2026

    After a year of deep transformation, Ascory Bank emerges rebranded, stronger in capital and strategy, and firmly focused on financing the next generation of growth companies.

    Varengold Bank: Ends 2025 with Success, Launches New Strategy in 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ascory Bank, formerly Varengold Bank, ended 2025 with a preliminary pre-tax profit of around EUR 2.0 million, significantly above the forecast of EUR 0.8 million.
    • The bank completed its rebranding to Ascory Bank in early 2026, positioning itself as an innovative, modern financing partner for growth-oriented companies.
    • The Supervisory Board approved a new business and risk strategy focusing on structured finance, aiming for a sustainable return on equity of over 10% by 2029, with a cost-income ratio below 65%.
    • In 2025, the bank achieved a CET1 ratio of approximately 24%, up from 17%, reflecting strengthened capital adequacy after strategic and operational realignment.
    • The year 2025 was marked by comprehensive transformation, including regulatory audits, resolution of legacy issues, and investments in governance, processes, and systems.
    • The bank now focuses on sectors like fintech, energy transition, and LBO/MBO transactions, supporting growth-oriented startups and scale-ups with structured financing solutions.

    The next important date, The German word "Hauptversammlung" translates to "general meeting" or "annual general meeting" (AGM) in English, typically referring to a meeting of shareholders in a company., at Varengold Bank is on 23.06.2026.

    The price of Varengold Bank at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and was up +5,26 % compared with the previous day.


    Varengold Bank

    +6,64 %
    +11,65 %
    -0,40 %
    +4,58 %
    -0,40 %
    -68,82 %
    -23,01 %
    -78,33 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ZUV2WKN:A40ZUV





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Varengold Bank: Ends 2025 with Success, Launches New Strategy in 2026 After a year of deep transformation, Ascory Bank emerges rebranded, stronger in capital and strategy, and firmly focused on financing the next generation of growth companies.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     