Varengold Bank: Ends 2025 with Success, Launches New Strategy in 2026

Ascory Bank, formerly Varengold Bank, ended 2025 with a preliminary pre-tax profit of around EUR 2.0 million, significantly above the forecast of EUR 0.8 million.

The bank completed its rebranding to Ascory Bank in early 2026, positioning itself as an innovative, modern financing partner for growth-oriented companies.

The Supervisory Board approved a new business and risk strategy focusing on structured finance, aiming for a sustainable return on equity of over 10% by 2029, with a cost-income ratio below 65%.

In 2025, the bank achieved a CET1 ratio of approximately 24%, up from 17%, reflecting strengthened capital adequacy after strategic and operational realignment.

The year 2025 was marked by comprehensive transformation, including regulatory audits, resolution of legacy issues, and investments in governance, processes, and systems.

The bank now focuses on sectors like fintech, energy transition, and LBO/MBO transactions, supporting growth-oriented startups and scale-ups with structured financing solutions.

The next important date, The German word "Hauptversammlung" translates to "general meeting" or "annual general meeting" (AGM) in English, typically referring to a meeting of shareholders in a company., at Varengold Bank is on 23.06.2026.

The price of Varengold Bank at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and was up +5,26 % compared with the previous day.





