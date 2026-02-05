    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBike24 Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bike24 Holding
    Bike24 Holding AG Surpasses 2025 Sales & Earnings Forecasts

    Bike24 Holding AG has outpaced its own expectations, reporting stronger-than-forecast revenue and earnings for 2025 based on preliminary, unaudited figures.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bike24 Holding AG's preliminary revenue for the 2025 financial year reached EUR 289.1 million, surpassing the forecast range of EUR 278 million to EUR 288 million.
    • The preliminary adjusted EBITDA for the same period was EUR 14.5 million, exceeding the previous forecast range of EUR 12.5 million to EUR 13.5 million.
    • The results mentioned are preliminary and unaudited, with final financial results set to be published on March 26, 2026.
    • The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ significantly from projections.
    • The alternative performance indicator "adjusted EBITDA" is defined in the company's 2024 annual report, available on its website.
    • Bike24 Holding AG is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) in Frankfurt, with the ISIN DE000A3CQ7F4.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Bike24 Holding is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 3,1150EUR and was up +3,15 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,0800EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,12 % since publication.


    Bike24 Holding

    +1,32 %
    +9,31 %
    +4,28 %
    -11,50 %
    +197,03 %
    -23,08 %
    -83,07 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
