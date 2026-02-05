Bike24 Holding Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Forecasts with Q4 Growth
In 2025, Bike24 outpaced its own expectations, powered by booming Black Friday demand, strong bike sales, and solid momentum across its core European markets.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Bike24 achieved a total revenue of EUR 289.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14.5 million in 2025
- The company's strong growth was driven by high revenue during Black Friday, robust bicycle sales, and positive market developments in the DACH and localized markets
- The results exceeded the company's initial revenue and earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2025
- The CEO, Andrés Martin-Birner, highlighted the demand around Black Friday and the effectiveness of their market strategy as key factors
- Final financial details will be published on March 26, 2026, when Bike24 releases its complete 2025 financial statements
- Bike24 is a leading European e-commerce platform for bicycles, parts, and accessories, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2021
