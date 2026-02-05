    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBike24 Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Bike24 Holding
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bike24 Holding Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Forecasts with Q4 Growth

    In 2025, Bike24 outpaced its own expectations, powered by booming Black Friday demand, strong bike sales, and solid momentum across its core European markets.

    Bike24 Holding Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Forecasts with Q4 Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bike24 achieved a total revenue of EUR 289.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14.5 million in 2025
    • The company's strong growth was driven by high revenue during Black Friday, robust bicycle sales, and positive market developments in the DACH and localized markets
    • The results exceeded the company's initial revenue and earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2025
    • The CEO, Andrés Martin-Birner, highlighted the demand around Black Friday and the effectiveness of their market strategy as key factors
    • Final financial details will be published on March 26, 2026, when Bike24 releases its complete 2025 financial statements
    • Bike24 is a leading European e-commerce platform for bicycles, parts, and accessories, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2021

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Bike24 Holding is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 3,1100EUR and was up +2,98 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.


    Bike24 Holding

    +1,32 %
    +9,31 %
    +4,28 %
    -11,50 %
    +197,03 %
    -23,08 %
    -83,07 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CQ7F4WKN:A3CQ7F





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Bike24 Holding Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Forecasts with Q4 Growth In 2025, Bike24 outpaced its own expectations, powered by booming Black Friday demand, strong bike sales, and solid momentum across its core European markets.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     