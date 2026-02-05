Bike24 Holding Surpasses 2025 Revenue & Earnings Forecasts with Q4 Growth

Bike24 achieved a total revenue of EUR 289.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 14.5 million in 2025

The company's strong growth was driven by high revenue during Black Friday, robust bicycle sales, and positive market developments in the DACH and localized markets

The results exceeded the company's initial revenue and earnings forecasts for fiscal year 2025

The CEO, Andrés Martin-Birner, highlighted the demand around Black Friday and the effectiveness of their market strategy as key factors

Final financial details will be published on March 26, 2026, when Bike24 releases its complete 2025 financial statements

Bike24 is a leading European e-commerce platform for bicycles, parts, and accessories, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since June 2021

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Bike24 Holding is on 26.03.2026.

The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 3,1100EUR and was up +2,98 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,29 % since publication.





