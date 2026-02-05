DAX, Phibro Animal Health Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Phibro Animal Health Registered (A)
|+16,09 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Ocular Therapeutix
|+15,89 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|McKesson
|+13,18 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|Estee Lauder Companies Registered (A)
|-20,20 %
|Kosmetik
|🟥
|Peloton Interactive Registered (A)
|-22,68 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|Cerence
|-35,32 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Viromed Medical
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|🥉
|SanDisk Corporation
|Hardware
|Giant Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Vanguard Mining
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|288
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|207
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|93
|-
|Almonty Industries
|86
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|58
|Informationstechnologie
|PayPal
|56
|Finanzdienstleistungen
Phibro Animal Health Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +20,96 %
Platz 1
Ocular Therapeutix
Wochenperformance: -14,38 %
Platz 2
McKesson
Wochenperformance: +13,08 %
Platz 3
Estee Lauder Companies Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -15,09 %
Platz 4
Peloton Interactive Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -23,75 %
Platz 5
Cerence
Wochenperformance: -42,23 %
Platz 6
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +13,67 %
Platz 7
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -3,98 %
Platz 8
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: +10,80 %
Platz 9
Giant Mining
Wochenperformance: +45,15 %
Platz 10
Diginex
Wochenperformance: -24,00 %
Platz 11
Vanguard Mining
Wochenperformance: -46,69 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,73 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -34,59 %
Platz 14
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -22,55 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +20,21 %
Platz 16
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -1,41 %
Platz 17
PayPal
Wochenperformance: -25,17 %
Platz 18
