Mayr-Melnhof Karton Faces Profit Hit Due to Impairment in 2025

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG projects a non-cash asset impairment of EUR 65 – 75 million for the financial year 2025.

The impairment is primarily due to weaker long-term cash flow projections in the MM Board & Paper division.

The projected profit for 2025 is estimated to be between EUR 74 - 90 million, with an operating profit of EUR 215 - 235 million according to IFRS.

The impairment does not affect the adjusted EBITDA, which is expected to be in the range of EUR 400 - 440 million.

Adjusted operating profit for 2025 is anticipated to be between EUR 190 - 205 million.

Financial results for 2025 will be published on 17 March 2026, and the earnings outlook is subject to uncertainties and potential changes from ongoing audits.

The next important date, Quartalsmitteilung (quarterly report), at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 17.03.2026.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 99,00EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous day.






