LEM Reports Steady Sales in Early 2025/26 Period

LEM Holding SA reported stable sales for the first nine months of 2025/26, with a 0.2% increase at constant currency rates, but a 5.4% decline in reported sales to CHF 218.4 million due to currency depreciation.

Bookings stabilized at CHF 215.5 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.99, indicating positive momentum in Automation and Energy Distribution driven by demand in data centers.

The gross profit margin improved to 39.8% year-to-date, supported by strategic pricing and productivity gains, despite market challenges.

EBIT remained stable at CHF 7.1 million (10.2% of sales), with a year-to-date margin of 8.5%, aided by a 12.8% reduction in SG&A expenses through the "Fit for Growth" program.

The company raised its sales outlook for the full year to CHF 275-290 million and targets a high single-digit EBIT margin, anticipating growth from new product launches.

LEM's CEO noted stabilization in a challenging market, with positive signals in western economies and improvements in inventory levels in key segments like Renewables and Automation.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Lem Holding is on 06.02.2026.




