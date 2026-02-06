    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLem Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lem Holding
    45 Aufrufe 45 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    LEM Reports Steady Sales in Early 2025/26 Period

    LEM Holding navigates currency headwinds with resilient margins, stabilizing demand, and a brighter full-year outlook powered by new products and data center growth.

    LEM Reports Steady Sales in Early 2025/26 Period
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • LEM Holding SA reported stable sales for the first nine months of 2025/26, with a 0.2% increase at constant currency rates, but a 5.4% decline in reported sales to CHF 218.4 million due to currency depreciation.
    • Bookings stabilized at CHF 215.5 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.99, indicating positive momentum in Automation and Energy Distribution driven by demand in data centers.
    • The gross profit margin improved to 39.8% year-to-date, supported by strategic pricing and productivity gains, despite market challenges.
    • EBIT remained stable at CHF 7.1 million (10.2% of sales), with a year-to-date margin of 8.5%, aided by a 12.8% reduction in SG&A expenses through the "Fit for Growth" program.
    • The company raised its sales outlook for the full year to CHF 275-290 million and targets a high single-digit EBIT margin, anticipating growth from new product launches.
    • LEM's CEO noted stabilization in a challenging market, with positive signals in western economies and improvements in inventory levels in key segments like Renewables and Automation.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lem Holding is on 06.02.2026.


    Lem Holding

    +0,57 %
    +3,63 %
    -4,21 %
    -33,91 %
    -65,91 %
    -85,42 %
    -81,98 %
    +310,69 %
    ISIN:CH0022427626WKN:A0F657





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    LEM Reports Steady Sales in Early 2025/26 Period LEM Holding navigates currency headwinds with resilient margins, stabilizing demand, and a brighter full-year outlook powered by new products and data center growth.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     